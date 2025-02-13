Greg Byrne's Method to Keep Fans in the Stands on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as Mason Woods joins us to talk about court and field storming before we begin getting into Alabama's big basketball game with the Auburn Tigers.
The program opens by discussing Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne's proposal to fix court and field storming. Byrne proposed that the storming team automatically lose the game if their fans rush the playing surface after the game.
Is Byrne's proposal realistic? What about the Vanderbilt Commodores athletic program? The Commodores have implemented a different solution after seeing its fans rush the playing surface three times this year.
After moving off the court storming issue the program begins to move into Saturday's basketball game between Alabama and Auburn. The Iron Bowl of Basketball might be the biggest game in the state's history but what does the history of No. 1 vs. No. 2 tell us about Saturday's contest? Which Alabama defender will draw the Johni Broome assignment and will the Crimson Tide be able to shoot as well as it did on Tuesday?
