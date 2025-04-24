How Many First-Round 2025 NFL Draft Picks Will Alabama Have? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writers Katie Windham and Hunter De Siver discuss the possibility of three former Alabama standouts being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The terms "NFL Draft" and "Alabama football" more or less go hand in hand. This status is proven simply by the fact that the Crimson Tide has had at least one former player be selected in the first round of the annual event for the last 16 years. The previous record of 14 years was held by Miami from 1995-2008.
Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, offensive guard Tyler Booker and linebacker Jihaad Campbell will each be in attendance for the 2025 NFL Draft in the host city of Green Bay, Wisc., but unlike most years for Alabama, none of them are necessarily guaranteed to be selected on Day 1. That said, each of them has been included in the first round of numerous mock drafts by analysts, and Campbell and Booker are often in that category.
Campbell is perhaps the most likely Alabama prospect to continue the record-breaking program draft streak on Thursday night as he's often projected to go within the first 20 or so picks. Plenty of teams could use the All-SEC First Team outside linebacker's athleticism, explosiveness and speed, especially the Atlanta Falcons (15), Arizona Cardinals (16), Cincinnati Bengals (17) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19).
Booker is arguably the most prominent interior offensive lineman in this year's draft class and is likely to be the first one taken off the draft board. However, his name in mock drafts has mostly been associated with teams who made the playoffs last season. Injuries on the offensive line, especially the interior, have been an issue for the Houston Texans and Booker could be a good fit for former Alabama linebacker and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans at No. 25.
Milroe has been one of if not the most polarizing prospects ahead of the draft. Any team could use his electric speed and athleticism, but his numbers as a passer this past season have raised a ton of questions for NFL general managers. Milroe's been projected to go in the first round a couple of times, but for the most part, he's expected to be selected in either Round 2 or 3 and serve as a backup to start his career, which he recently said would be "ideal."
The Tennessee Titans will be on the clock with the first overall pick at 7 p.m. CT on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.