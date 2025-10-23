Alex Joyce Breaks Down South Carolina on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods going as we welcome South Carolina Gamecocks On SI writer Alex Joyce into the program to talk about this weekend's matchup.
The program gets started with SEC recruiting rumors before highlighting strong work by Heny Sklar on his Trent Seaborn feature. Woods picks out the most interesting aspect of Sklar's feature as we tease a fun spring ahead that's sure to feature another Alabama quarterback battle.
From Aloha to Alabama, Trent Seaborn is Chasing a Crimson Tide legacy
We move from Alabama's quarterback room into South Carolina's to discuss LaNorris Sellers and his future. Will Sellers opt for the NFL after this season? How does his season statistically compare to Anthony Richardson's? Will we see him transfer to another school instead?
South Carolina Head Coach Thinks 'The World' of Alabama QB Ty Simpson
The show continues its look at the South Carolina offense by talking about Rahsul Faison and the Gamecocks offensive line. The program's been shuffling along the offensive front throughout the season due to injuries, but appears to get guys healthy for this week's Alabama game.
Alabama Football Maintains Intensity Regardless of Saturday's Opponent
We then welcome Alex Joyce of South Carolina Gamecocks On SI to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Joyce highlights South Carolina's defensive strengths and weaknesses, gives us a his opinion on how the three former Alabama players have played this year, circles back to Sellers' season and more. We finish the show with Joyce talking about Williams-Brice Stadium and its atmosphere before getting his prediction.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. We're also proud to partner with Strength Roofing and Siding! Check them out for all your roofing needs as they're backed by over 45 years of expertise.
We'd love to have your voicemails ahead of our Friday show, give us your predictions for the game and tell us who your three Crimson Tide players to watch are!
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. CT.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.