Legendary Lineman Wraps Up Crimson Tide Camp Speakers: Roll Call, August 25, 2024
The Alabama football program wrapped up fall camp on Saturday with its 20th practice outside the Mal Moore Athletic facility. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer continued former head coach Nick Saban's tradition of bringing prominent speakers from all walks of life into the program to speak to the team about various topics.
One twist that DeBoer put on the series in this, his first, year's series is to include former Alabama football players who gave their all to the Crimson Tide. Saturday was no different as DeBoer went through his rolodex and dialed up one of Alabama's most decorated offensive linemen of all time.
Barrett Jones spent time in the facility and served as the punctuation mark for DeBoer's inaugural fall camp in charge at Alabama. The three-time national champion won the Rimington Trophy, the Outland Trophy, was a two-time All-American and three-time First Team All-SEC player during his time at the Capstone. Jones played all across the Alabama offensive line and joins Mark Ingram and Ryan Williams as former players to speak to the team.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Alabama Soccer at Chattanooga | 5 p.m. CT | ESPN+
Crimson Tide Results:
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
6 days
Did You Notice?
- On this date in 1975 Bart Starr graced the cover of Sports Illustrated as he began to lead the Green Bay Packers the sidelines instead of under center, taking over as head coach from 1975-83.
- Former Alabama kicker Will Reichard made four field goals and two extra points in the Minnesota Vikings preseason finale on Saturday. The highlight of the day came from a 57-yard field goal that the sixth round pick bombed through the uprights.
- Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young played will in the Carolina Panthers preseason finale. Young completed six of eight passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in limited action.
- Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday that opposing coaches were, "camped out in Tuscaloosa" to try to get Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal.
- Former Alabama defensive lineman Nick Gentry coached Pell City to a season opening 35-7 win over Pelham in his head coaching debut.
- Three former Alabama players played in Florida State's season opening loss to Georgia Tech. Malik Benson caught four passes for 39 yards, Roydell Williams took 12 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 31 yards and Earl Little Jr. made one tackle.
- Former Alabama LB Jackson Bratton made 10 total tackles for North Alabama in the Lions season opening loss to Southeast Missouri. Bratton made five solo stops and recorded a half sack.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 25, 1938: The university expected 350 coaches to attend the annual Alabama Coaching Clinic which was set to begin. It was the largest clinic of its kind in the South, and some experts felt it may be the largest in the nation. Alabama charged no admission and the scheduled speakers included head coach Frank Thomas and his able staff of Red Drew, Hank Crisp, Paul Burnum, Paul Bryant and Happy Campbell.
August 25, 1965: Cornelius Bennett was born in Birmingham, Ala., as Cornelius O'landa Bennett.
August 25, 1970: Robert Horry was born in Andalusia, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Don’t ever give up on ability. Don’t ever give up on a player that has it.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant