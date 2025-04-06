Live Blog: Alabama Gymnastics in NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Finals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— BamaCentral is back inside Coleman Coliseum for championships Sunday. No. 3 Florida, No. 6 Cal, No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 Oregon State are all competing for the regional title and the opportunity to advance to NCAA gymnastics nationals in Fort Wort, Texas.
The top two teams from Sunday's session will advance to nationals. Like Friday, Alabama will be competing in the traditional Olympic order starting on vault and then moving to the uneven bars, balance beam and ending on the floor exercise at home.
The meet is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and will air on ESPN+. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout and a score update at the end of each rotation.
Score after Rotation 1
1. Florida- 49.550
2. Cal- 49.375
3. Alabama- 49.175
4. Oregon State- 49.000
Rotation 1 scores (Alabama vault- 49.175, Florida bars- 49.550, Oregon State beam- 49.000, Cal floor- 49.375)
- I don't think Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston was very pleased with the vault judges. She reviewed some of the routines on an iPad very close to the scorers tables. If I had to guess, her biggest gripe would be with Bunagan's score after sticking her Yuchenko 1.5
- Cal's 49.375 on floor is a tenth lower than its rotation score on the event on Friday.
Rotation 1 (Alabama vault, Florida bars, Oregon State beam, Cal floor)
Alabama vault lineup:
1. Jordyn Paradise- Small hop forward on her Yurchenko 1.5, but a solid vault- 9.85
2. Karis German- Small hop backward on her 1.5, which the judges tend to punish more than a hop forward- 9.8
3. Jamison Sears- Sears was not in the vault lineup Friday. She competes a Yurchenko full, and she has to take a hop and a step. This will be the score Alabama wants top drop, and the Tide really needs a stick out of its final three vaulters.- 9.75
4. Corinne Bunagan- Wow. Bunagan gets that stick on her Yurchenko 1.5. One judges throws a 10, but the other three give 9.9s- 9.9
5. Gabby Gladieux- Huge distance off the table, but Gladieux has to take a big step forward on her 1.5- 9.775
6. Lilly Hudson- Hop forward on her Yurchenko 1.5. Not a bad rotation for Alabama, but once again only had one stick on vault. In a meet like this, every hundredth and tenth matter- 9.85
Alabama vault total: 49.175
Pre-meet
There will once again only be two routines going at a time with vault and uneven bars alternating with beam and floor.
About 30 minutes until first vault, and the crowd is VERY light.
Former Alabama head coach Dana Duckworth is in attendance.
Looks like Shania Adams will be back in the beam lineup for Alabama after falling in the anchor spot on Friday.
If you don't keep up with college gymnastics much outside of Alabama, Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey is a competitor for Oregon State.
Alabama will be wearing its "asymmetrical" leo for today's meet.
Alabama has 32 regional titles, but has not won since 2018. However, the Crimson Tide did advance to nationals last season after finishing in second place in the Ann Arbor regional.