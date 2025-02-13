Mark Sears Named to Top 20 Watch List for Wooden Award: Roll Call, February 13, 2025
Alabama men's basketball guard Mark Sears is one of 20 candidates selected to the 2025 Wooden Award Late Midseason Watch List, the organization announced on Wednesday. The Wooden Award is given to college basketball's most outstanding player.
Sears is currently the only player in the SEC––this year's indisputably best basketball conference––to rank in the top-five in both scoring (No. 3 with 17.8 points per game) and assists (No. 3 with 4.9 assists per game). He also became the 82nd player in Division I history with 2,500 career points earlier in the season and ranks second among active Division I players with 2,578 points.
Sears has helped lead the Crimson Tide to the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 with a 21-3 record, including a 10-1 slate against the conference which is tied with No. 1 Auburn, Alabama's next opponent.
This is Sears' second appearance on a midseason award watch list, as named one of 10 semifinalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the nation's top point guard.
Here's a list of the 20 candidates on the 2025 Wooden Award watch list:
- Ace Bailey, Rutgers
- Johni Broome, Auburn
- Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
- Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
- Eric Dixon, Villanova
- Cooper Flagg, Duke
- Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
- PJ Haggerty, Memphis
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers
- Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
- Curtis Jones, Iowa State
- Kam Jones, Marquette
- Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
- Alex Karaban, UConn
- Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
- Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga
- Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
- Mark Sears, Alabama
- Javon Small, West Virginia
- Braden Smith, Purdue
