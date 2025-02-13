Mark Sears Named to Top 20 Watch List for Wooden Award: Roll Call, February 13, 2025

"That's a dude that doesn't get enough credit. Clarke Holter, the best of the best."

- @Youngbloo2Chris on @AlabamaMBB's athletic trainer that helped him return from injury@Roger_Hoover's Interview on Thursday's Crimson Drive driven by @NASCAR at 2 pm: https://t.co/tgBThLFHXX pic.twitter.com/D102TlmzAy