Top Tide Signees in Action for Under All-American Game
While Alabama's 2024 football season did not end the way Kalen DeBoer and his staff wanted it to, the future continues to look bright for the Tide with one of the nation's top incoming recruiting classes, highlighted by several players who are taking part in the annual Under Armour All-American Game this week.
Four of the Crimson Tide's 2025 signees are set to take the field on Thursday, January 2nd: offensive lineman Micah DeBose, cornerback Dijon Lee, tight end Marshall Pritchett and quarterback Keelon Russell.
The full roster can be found here.
DeBose, a 4-Star prospect that could line up either inside or at the tackle position, is a Mobile, Alabama native who is ranked as the No. 15 player in the state. He committed to the Tide over the summer and officially signed as soon as the early signing period opened in December.
Lee is 5-Star prospect who was one of the most highly sought after players at his position in the nation. He suited up against some of the top high school football competition in the nation at Mission Viejo High School in California. A extremely lengthy defender, Lee stands at 6-foot-4, 190 lbs.
Pritchett, who joined the class after decommitting from North Carolina in October, is rated as a 4-Star tight end prospect and is the No. 34 ranked player in the state of Georgia. Standing at 6-foot-5, 211 lbs., he is a tall, slender target with a massive catch radius as well as the ability to block in the run game.
Finally, Russell, who is the biggest name in the class, is a 5-Star quarterback prospect ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the nation. Possessing a game similar to that of former fellow 5-Star Brye Young, Russell is a smooth operator, always looking to make plays down field in the passing game. He has the ability to utilize his legs when needed, but has a knack for finding receivers downfield when the play breaks down.
Alabama finished with the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, and is primed for a bounce back season after a disappointing end to 2024. With likely a new look offense and another year of development for Kane Wommack's defense, the Tide should continue to be a contender for the College Football Playoff.