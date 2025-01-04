Raekwon Davis Named Week 18 NFLPA Community MVP: Roll Call, January 4, 2024
Former Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis was named the NFLPA Community MVP of Week 18 on Friday. Davis hosted his fifth annual Rae's Elves holiday event to bring joy and relief to underserved families in his hometown of Meridian, Mississippi.
“Growing up in Meridian, I prayed for better days for my family and community,” Davis said in an NFLPA press release. “I’m incredibly thankful for the platform I have to give back, provide relief for my hometown and inspire hope for youth from similar backgrounds.”
Over 350 kids received $100 gift cards to shop from their wish lists during the Rae's Elves shopping spree.
Davis is the third former Alabama standout to be named NFLPA Community MVP this season, joining Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly. The three of them will be eligible for the NFLPA's esteemed Alan Page Community Award.
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
No. 5 Alabama men's basketball vs. No. 12 Oklahoma at 5 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum and on SEC Network
Did You Notice?
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe accepted his invitation to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl. The dual-threat declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday.
- Alabama left guard Tyler Booker released a hype video encapsulating his time with the Crimson Tide. Like Milroe, the fellow co-captain also declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday.
- Alabama long snapper Kneeland Hibbett announced that he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft via his Instagram.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
January 4, 1926: The Alabama football team was welcomed back to Tuscaloosa by celebrating fans and scores of telegrams from all over the South after defeating Washington in the Rose Bowl, 20-19. Among the messages was one from Tennessee governor Austin Peay: "I join with the people of Tennessee in hearty congratulations on the great victory won by the football team of the University of Alabama." – Bryant Museum
January 4, 1994: Derrick Henry was born in Yulee, Fla.
January 4, 1999: Collin Sexton was born in Marietta, Ga.
January 4, 2007: Director of Athletics Mal Moore formally introduced Nick Saban as the new head football coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I think everybody should take the attitude that we're working to be a champion, that we want to be a champion in everything that we do. Every choice, every decision, everything that we do every day, we want to be a champion.”
–– Nick Saban during his introductory press conference at Alabama on this date in 2007.