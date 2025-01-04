Bama Central

Raekwon Davis Named Week 18 NFLPA Community MVP: Roll Call, January 4, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Hunter De Siver

Sep 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) celebrates after making a stop during a game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) celebrates after making a stop during a game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Grace Hollars USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Former Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis was named the NFLPA Community MVP of Week 18 on Friday. Davis hosted his fifth annual Rae's Elves holiday event to bring joy and relief to underserved families in his hometown of Meridian, Mississippi.

“Growing up in Meridian, I prayed for better days for my family and community,” Davis said in an NFLPA press release. “I’m incredibly thankful for the platform I have to give back, provide relief for my hometown and inspire hope for youth from similar backgrounds.”

Over 350 kids received $100 gift cards to shop from their wish lists during the Rae's Elves shopping spree.

Davis is the third former Alabama standout to be named NFLPA Community MVP this season, joining Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly. The three of them will be eligible for the NFLPA's esteemed Alan Page Community Award.

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No. 5 Alabama men's basketball vs. No. 12 Oklahoma at 5 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum and on SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

No results

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama long snapper Kneeland Hibbett announced that he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft via his Instagram.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 4, 1926: The Alabama football team was welcomed back to Tuscaloosa by celebrating fans and scores of telegrams from all over the South after defeating Washington in the Rose Bowl, 20-19. Among the messages was one from Tennessee governor Austin Peay: "I join with the people of Tennessee in hearty congratulations on the great victory won by the football team of the University of Alabama." – Bryant Museum

January 4, 1994: Derrick Henry was born in Yulee, Fla.

January 4, 1999: Collin Sexton was born in Marietta, Ga.

January 4, 2007: Director of Athletics Mal Moore formally introduced Nick Saban as the new head football coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I think everybody should take the attitude that we're working to be a champion, that we want to be a champion in everything that we do. Every choice, every decision, everything that we do every day, we want to be a champion.”

–– Nick Saban during his introductory press conference at Alabama on this date in 2007.

Check us out on:

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/All Things Bama