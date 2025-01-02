Bama Central

Alabama OL, Captain Tyler Booker Declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Booker was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide at left guard.

Tyler Booker and Jalen Milroe
Tyler Booker and Jalen Milroe / Alabama Athletics

One of Alabama's 2024 team captains is headed to the NFL. Junior left guard Tyler Booker has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft in a social media post on Thursday evening.

"Thank you to Coach Saban, Coach DeBoer and their staffs for giving me the opportunity to create value for myself and better myself as an athlete but more importantly as a man," Booker said in a statement on Instagram. "I have called Tuscaloosa home for the past three years and it will be home for the rest of my life. I am forever grateful for the community welcoming me with open arms and supporting me through the ups and downs!

"Last but certainly not least thank you to my family! Thank you for believing in my dream just as much if not more than I have. All the investments y'all have made into my future have allowed me to pursue all of my goals and I will never forget how hard y'all have worked for me to be where I am.

"With the being said I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. It has been an honor to be a captain and a graduate at The University of Alabama. Although I will be moving on to my next step in life, a piece of me will always be in Tuscaloosa. Roll Tide Roll."

Booker was a two-year starter for Alabama at left guard and also played in 12 games as a true freshman. He was named a first team All-American by both CBS Sports and USA Today this season.

He becomes the third Alabama player to declare early for the 2025 NFL Draft joining linebacker Jihaad Campbell and quarterback Jalen Milroe.

This story will be updated.

