Recapping Softball's Opening Weekend, Alabama Baseball Preview and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," talk about a wide range range of Alabama topics.
The duo is joined by Bama Central beat writer Will Miller to discuss not only Alabama softball's 4-1 start to the season, but breakdown the Iron Bowl of basketball as well before closing out the show with a massive Crimson Tide baseball preview.
Patrick Murphy and Team 29 traveled to Tucson, Arizona for opening weekend, participating in the Candrea Classic and taking Washington, Michigan State, Arizona and Western Michigan. In all, it was a strong showing for Alabama, who came away with a 33-20 run differential on the weekend despite dropping one game.
Next, the trio talked about Alabama men's basketball's upcoming showdown with the Auburn Tigers in Coleman Coliseum this weekend. While Auburn has been the nation's top team through most of the season, the Crimson Tide looks to be playing some of its best basketball of the season.
Finally, Miller gives his 2025 Alabama baseball preview, breaking down each position group for the Crimson Tide and providing insight into the strengths and weaknesses of the roster. Rob Vaughn, in his first season as head coach, led Bama to a 33-24 record and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. With a reloaded roster featuring stars all around the diamond, the Tide should be competitive in a very strong SEC.
