Recipient of Inaugural Nick Dunlap Scholarship Announced: Roll Call
Former Alabama and current PGA Tour golfer Nick Dunlap partnered with Folds of Honor to create a yearly scholarship for a UA student. Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled military service members and first responders.
Dunlap's scholarship was awarded on Wednesday to University of Alabama graduate Kylie Baldeosingh, who will be attending graduate school in Tuscaloosa, studying communication disorders with a career goal to become a speech-language pathologist.
Her two sisters are also Folds of Honor scholarship recipients, as they honor their father, Sgt. Juan Carlos Baldeosingh, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2009 while serving with the Army National Guard.
“Folds has helped me in countless ways, including allowing me to continue my education at the University of Alabama," Baldeosingh said in a PGA Tour press release. I would not be where I am today without this foundation. It has enabled me and my sisters to achieve our goals, and it has provided us with the ability to tell our story about my father, Sgt. Juan Carlos, who was killed in action. I am lucky to be a part of such a remarkable organization where their mission is to support families and people like me.”
“Folds of Honor is such an impactful organization, and it is an absolute honor to award Kylie with this scholarship,” Dunlap said in the press release. “I am beyond blessed to be able to pursue my dreams on the golf course, and I would not be able to do so without the sacrifice, support, and dedication from the military and first responders. I do not take that for granted. Kylie has a very bright future ahead of her and I cannot wait to see what she accomplishes.”
Did You Notice?
- Legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban's first SEC gig wasn't with the Crimson Tide but rather the LSU Tigers from 2000-04. Saban won a National Championship during his tenure in Baton Rouge, La., but none of that success would've happened if it weren't for his wife, Ms. Terry. He shared a hilarious story during his induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame about how Ms. Terry got him the LSU job.
- Former Alabama basketball center Clifford Omoruyi's Exhibit-10 deal following last week's NBA Draft went into full effect as the Toronto Raptors included him on their Summer League roster. He will be wearing the jersey No. 21.
- Former Alabama women's tennis player Erin Routliffe, alongside her partner Gaby Dabrowski, dominated their first-round women's doubles matchup at Wimbledon.
- Alabama baseball will be hosting multiple camps this summer as the Crimson Tide will host a Super Select Prospect Camp on July 17 and a Prospect Camp on August 16-17. These camps will be held at Sewell-Thomas Stadium and will be for eighth graders up to JUCO players. Register with this link.
- Alabama women's basketball can't wait for next season to start.
- Alabama rowing is calling for walk-ons to try out for the team regardless of experience. Click this link for the Google Form.
- Alabama soccer will be hosting a Summer ID Camp for girls entering grades nine and above on July 26-27. Goalkeeper slots are sold out but there is a waitlist available. Field players, along with goalies wanting to be on the waitlist, can register with this link.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
58 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 3, 1950: Athletic director and retired football coach Frank Thomas went back to work after a lengthy absence from the job due to a heart attack sustained the previous year. Jeff Coleman served as acting athletic director during Thomas' illness. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“When I was young, I wanted to win awfully bad, and I still like to win. But the biggest thrill I get out of football is to look out there and see people who have been out of school for 10 or 15 years, people who may not have played a down, and see them doing well after they get out of here. It is important to take your place in society and give something positive back."
— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant speaking at an awards banquet in New York honoring the top 52 high school athletes in America on this date in 1980