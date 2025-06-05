Seahawks Head Coach Shares Chances of Jalen Milroe Starting Next Season: Roll Call, June 5, 2025
The Seattle Seahawks made a few changes at quarterback this offseason as they traded away starter Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and also signed free agent Sam Darnold three days later as a replacement.
Additionally, the Seahawks selected Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the 92nd overall pick in April. ESPN reported on May 15 that "Seattle envisions Milroe playing a few plays per game in packages that will take advantage of his running ability."
However, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald assured that Darnold, the former Minnesota Vikings gunslinger who was the 2024 NFL Most Improved Player of the Year, firmly has the QB1 spot in his hands.
“No, you guys are crazy,” Macdonald said on Tuesday when asked if any other Seahawks quarterback can become the Week 1 starter. “I respect that you’ve got to ask it, but it’s just a crazy question. It’s just not going to happen. Sam’s our starting quarterback. We love him. He’s doing a tremendous job.
“I think it’s funny that the media is out there for the first day, and all of a sudden, they know exactly how good we’re going to be and how good all the players are, all the tempos. We haven’t even put on pads yet. We haven’t made one tackle."
Barring an injury to Darnold, it looks like Milroe, along with Drew Lock, will act as backups throughout next season. That said, Milroe stated before the draft that he's more than comfortable with being in this position.
- Alabama football announced season 2 of The Bama Standard documentary will be aired on Thursdays starting this month.
- Alabama right tackle Wilkin Formby is hosting his first-ever youth football camp on June 28 at Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Crimson Tide left tackle Kadyn Proctor, running back Richard Young, and local football coaches will also be instructors.
- Former Alabama starting pitcher Dylan Smith made his Major League Baseball debut for the Detroit Tigers Monday night, tossing two scoreless innings in a 13-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. But on Wednesday, he was optioned back to Triple-A Toledo.
- Alabama men's tennis player Roan Jones was named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America team. He is the first student-athlete in program history to be named a Second Team recipient as he joins Crimson Tide teammate Zach Foster (2024 third team) and Saketh Myneni (2010 third team) as the program's only Academic All-America selections.
- Alabama baseball has five incoming freshmen competing at the 2025 PGF High School All-American game on July 26: pitcher Victoria Moten, pitcher/first baseman Kaitlyn Pallozzi, third baseman Ambrey Taylor, middle infielder/outfielder Gerritt Griggs and outfielder Ana Roman.
- Former Alabama and current New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is changing his jersey number to 4. The last owner of the No. 4 was starting quarterback Derek Carr, who retired earlier this offseason.
- Former Alabama baseball standout Dylan Ray was the Arizona Diamondbacks' Minor League Pitcher of the Month.
- Alabama track and field superstar Doris Lemngole was named to the watch list for the Bowerman Award, an annual award presented to the most outstanding athletes in collegiate track and field.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 86 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 5, 1965: Hundreds of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's former players gathered at his special coaching clinic at Lake Martin. Among those in attendance were Texas A&M head coach Gene Stallings and several of his assistants, including Dee Powell and Bud Moore, LSU head coach Charlie McClendon and his defensive coordinator Pat James and Oklahoma State assistant Elwood Ketter. Former Bryant pupils playing pro football who attended the clinic were George Blanda, Tommy Brooker, Lee Roy Jordan, Butch Wilson, Billy Neighbors, Babe Parilli, and Bob Fry. Parilli, Jordan and James were among the guest lecturers, and one of the lighter moments of the festivities came during James' lecture on defensive technique when he bruised Kentucky assistant Charley Pell. — Bryant Museum
June 5, 1987: Former Crimson Tide tight end Preston Dial was born.
June 5, 1989: Former Crimson Tide pitcher Jimmy Nelson was born in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'm a die-hard Nick Saban fan, because he's teaching the same things that Coach Bryant taught 50 years ago to us guys about honesty and integrity and discipline and teamwork and those kind of things. He's teaching these guys, just like coach Bryant always said, the game of life, not just the game of football. If you apply those things in your life and your profession, you'll be successful no matter what business you're in.”- Lee Roy Jordan