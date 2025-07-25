SEC Media Days Wrap Up, Recruiting Updates and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither recap the week from a Crimson Tide perspective.
The show opens with the pair taking a look at Alabama's latest quarterback commit, 4-Star Tayden Kaawa from Orem, Utah. Standing at 6-foot-5, 235 lbs., he is a physically impressive signal caller with the skill set to match.
Kaawa has a big time arm that can make almost any throw on the field, and he is also gifted as a runner. As a junior in 2024, he finished with over 3,000 passing yards and 28 touchdowns to go along with 318 rushing yards with four more scores.
Next, the show dives into some of the results from SEC Media Days, mainly preseason rankings and All-SEC Team voting.
The Crimson Tide, despite receiving 29 first place votes, was predicted to finish third in the league behind Texas (96) and Georgia (44). Alabama did, however, land eleven All-SEC selections across the first, second and third teams.
- First Team: OL Kadyn Proctor, WR Ryan Williams
- Second Team: OL Jaeden Roberts, C Parker Brailsford, DL Tim Keenan III, DL LT Overton, LB Deontae Lawson, DB Domani Jackson
- Third Team: RB Jam Miller, DB Bray Hubbard, DB Keon Sabb
The show wraps up by breaking down former Alabama guard JD Davison's release from the Boston Celtics. Despite being named G-League MVP in April and having his team option exercised in June, Davison will be looking for a new home for the 2025-26 season.
He averaged over 25 points per game on just under 50 percent shooting last season in 45 games for the Maine Celtics, and made 20 appearances for Boston, four of which were in the playoffs.
While it's unclear where Davison will land at this point, there is very likely a place on an NBA roster for the G-League MVP, potentially one where he will have the chance to make a bigger impact.
