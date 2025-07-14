SI

College Football Fans Can't Believe Diego Pavia's Bold Goal For Vanderbilt in 2025

The signal caller wants to lead the Commodores all the way to the promised land.

Mike Kadlick

Diego Pavia celebrates Vanderbilt's Birmingham Bowl win.
Diego Pavia celebrates Vanderbilt's Birmingham Bowl win. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Fresh off of a 7–6 season and a Birmingham Bowl win, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has an ambitious new goal in mind heading into 2025: a national championship.

That's right—while speaking at SEC Media Days on Monday in Atlanta, the Commodores' starting signal-caller exuded plenty of confidence in his team's chances of winning the whole thing this coming season.

"The mission ain't finished," Pavia told reporters while discussing why he decided to return to Nashville in 2025. "We want to win a National Championship."

Given that last year was Vandy's first winning season since 2013 and their first bowl game appearance since '17, fans didn't hold back in reacting to Pavia's bold claim. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across social media:

Pavia threw for 2,293 yards and 20 touchdowns last season while adding 800 yards and eight scores on the ground. He's certainly a playmaker, but going all the way to the natty may be a bit lofty of a goal.

Any Given Saturday, I suppose...

Published
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

