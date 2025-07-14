College Football Fans Can't Believe Diego Pavia's Bold Goal For Vanderbilt in 2025
Fresh off of a 7–6 season and a Birmingham Bowl win, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has an ambitious new goal in mind heading into 2025: a national championship.
That's right—while speaking at SEC Media Days on Monday in Atlanta, the Commodores' starting signal-caller exuded plenty of confidence in his team's chances of winning the whole thing this coming season.
"The mission ain't finished," Pavia told reporters while discussing why he decided to return to Nashville in 2025. "We want to win a National Championship."
Given that last year was Vandy's first winning season since 2013 and their first bowl game appearance since '17, fans didn't hold back in reacting to Pavia's bold claim. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across social media:
Pavia threw for 2,293 yards and 20 touchdowns last season while adding 800 yards and eight scores on the ground. He's certainly a playmaker, but going all the way to the natty may be a bit lofty of a goal.
Any Given Saturday, I suppose...