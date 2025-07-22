Alabama Lands Second Quarterback Commit of 2026 Class
The Crimson Tide continued its dominant streak on the recruiting trail on Monday as less than a month after adding the third 5-Star commit of the 2026 class, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff landed a commitment from another highly touted prospect, bringing the class total to 21.
Tayden Kaawa, a 4-Star quarterback originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, officially committed to the Crimson Tide, according to Andrew Bone of Rivals. He was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 20 and now chooses Alabama over the likes of Arizona, Washington, BYU and many more.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 235 lbs., Kaawa is an big framed signal caller with the arm talent to make nearly any throw on the field. Much like Alabama's other 2026 quarterback commit, Jett Thomalla, Kaawa put up big time numbers in his junior season.
He transferred from Moanalua High School to Orem High School in Utah and threw for over 3,000 passing yards with 28 touchdowns, completing 63 percent of his passes while doing so.
He also was effective on the ground, despite limited attempts, finishing the year with 318 yards and four scores.
With the addition of Kaawa, Alabama is now up to 21 commitments total, and is one step closing to rounding out the 2026 class. While a few highly rated prospects still remain on the Crimson Tide's board, DeBoer and the staff have put together an incredibly successful summer.
Top Uncommitted Crimson Tide Targets
- 5-Star EDGE Anthony "Tank" Jones - Mobile, Alabama
- 4-Star DT Elijah Golden - Sarasota, Florida (Committing on 08/09/2025)
- 4-Star LB Anthony Davis, Jr. - Loganville, Georgia
Read More: Top Remaining Alabama Recruiting Targets to Watch
2026 Football Commitments
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)