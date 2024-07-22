SEC Preseason Picks and Discussions with Michael Brauner and Brooks Austin From Media Days
The Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" continues with our interviews from SEC Media Days in Dallas by talking to Michael Brauner of WNSP 105.5 FM in Mobile and Brooks Austin from Georgia Bulldogs On SI. We also reveal how we ordered our SEC Preseason Media Poll as we went against the grain with our champion selection.
The show opens with Brauner as we talked to him about putting Kirby Smart's feet to the fire and making the Georgia head coach answer the question on everyone's minds. Why can't he get the reckless driving issues under control in his program? We continue our conversation by discussing his biggest concern for Alabama and getting thoughts on two of Mobile's most talked about Alabama players, Ryan Williams and Deontae Lawson.
The show then transitions into the SEC Media Preseason Poll that selected the Georgia Bulldogs to win the conference. How did we vote? Gaither reveals his predicted order of finish for all 16 teams in the league and why we picked one through four the way we did.
We wrap up with Austin as he offered us insight on the Georgia program by going more in depth on the driving issues, talking about the Bulldog's challenging road schedule and highlighting what could make Georgia even better in 2024. Austin offers us an SEC team to watch out for and makes a strong comparison between Alabama commit Keelon Russell and another former Kalen DeBoer quarterback after watching Elite 11.
