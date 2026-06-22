2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 6: Georgia

Alabama football plays its marquee game of the season in week six when the Crimson Tide welcomes the Georgia Bulldogs to Tuscaloosa for an SEC championship game rematch.

The programs meet for the third time in three regular seasons, with the Bulldogs making their first appearance in Bryant-Denny Stadium since losing a 41-34 thriller in 2024. Alabama went into Athens and ended the Bulldogs' home winning streak in 2025. Georgia later got revenge in the conference title game by blowing out the Crimson Tide 28-7 to claim the psychological edge in the rivalry.

Georgia and Alabama each enter the 2026 season with championship aspirations, making the October clash crucial to both sides' goals.



Let's take a look at the Bulldogs.

Offense

Georgia enters the 2026 season as one of the most experienced programs in the SEC. Look no further than the offensive side of the ball, where the Bulldogs bring back six starters from 2025.



Redshirt senior Gunner Stockton is back for his second season in charge, but he'll have a new cast of pass catchers to rely on after losing his top three receivers from a season ago.

Georgia, always physical under Kirby Smart, returns four offensive linemen with significant experience, along with two of the best running backs in the SEC in Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens.



The biggest question will be the passing game. Will Stockton take a step forward in his second season starting and find more explosive plays down the field? Did the Dawgs do enough in the transfer portal by adding Isiah Canion as the only receiver? London Humphrey's 18 receptions for 276 and three touchdowns are the most production returning in the receiver room, making it the biggest concern for the Bulldogs.

Defense

The Bulldogs are looking for a big jump from Glenn Schumann's side as they bring back eight starters from the 2025 season. Georgia must replace CJ Allen in the middle of the defense and Christen Miller up front, but have experienced players waiting to fill the void.



Georgia features Raylen Wilson in the middle and Quintavius Johnson on the edge, while 5-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin returns for his sophomore season.

The Dawgs bring in two transfers in the secondary in Khalil Barnes from Clemson and Ja'Marley Riddle from East Carolina, but otherwise the unit features 5-stars Ellis Robinson IV and KJ Bolden.



Georgia struggled to generate pressure up front without blitzing and had some horrid moments in the back end defending the pass, but the young unit improved throughout the season and ultimately shut down Alabama in the SEC title game. If the Bulldogs can pick up where they left off in 2025 defensively, they'll be one of the toughest units on Alabama's schedule.

Schedule

The Bulldogs open the season with two lesser opponents, kicking off the action with home games against Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.



Georgia then jumps right into it's nine-game SEC schedule with a five-week stretch of conference games. The Bulldogs travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide in the fourth game of the slate, meaning rest will be against the road team.



The Dawgs host Auburn, then catch a much-needed BYE week before closing the season with four more SEC matchups and the rivalry game against Georgia Tech.

Outlook

The Georgia Bulldogs provide Alabama with one of its most dangerous tests of the season as Kirby Smart returns one of the most experienced teams in college football.



The Bulldogs dominated the last matchup against the Crimson Tide, but haven't won in Tuscaloosa since 2007. Will Georgia's schedule and Alabama's home-field advantage be enough to maintain Kalen DeBoer's winning record against the Bulldogs?

Geogia is sure to lean on its running game and senior quarterback offensively, and has one of the most athletic defenses in the nation. Can Alabama execute offensively and force Stockton into enough mistakes to pull off a home victory?

The Game

Date: Oct. 10

Time: TBD (Night Window 5-7 p.m)

TV: TBD

Location: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Series history: Alabama leads the all-time series against Georgia 45-27-4.

Last meeting: The Georgia Bulldogs destroyed Alabama in the 2025 SEC Championship Game, winning 28-7 in Atlanta. The Bulldogs held the Crimson Tide to negative three yards on the ground as Kirby Smart's side suffocated Alabama. Georgia blocked a punt and forced an interception to set its offense up with short fields as the Bulldogs claimed the SEC crown.

The Team

Coach: Kirby Smart, 11th season, 117-21 record

Offensive coordinator: Mike Bobo (Fourth Season)

Defensive coordinator: Glenn Schumann (Eighth season)

2025 record: 12-2 (7-1 SEC)

2025 rankings: Total offense (50th at 402.4 yards per game), Total defense (14th at 298 yards per game)

Returning Starters

15 (6 on offense, 8 on defense, 1 on special teams)

Players to Watch

QB Gunner Stockton, RB Nate Frazier, OL Earnest Greene III, DL Jordan Hall, LB Raylen Wilson, CB Ellis Robinson IV

Top Newcomer

Wide receiver Isiah Canion transferred to Athens after two seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. The 4-star prospect in the Class of 2024 hauled in 39 receptions for 563 yards and four touchdowns in 22 games for the Yellowjackets and now gives the Bulldogs a big target on the outside. Canion stands 6-foot-4 and looks to replace the production lost with Zachariah Branch and Colbie Young.

Biggest Question

The Georgia Bulldogs enter 2026 with numerous questions as they look to win the conference and challenge for a national championship once again under head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs look to replace the top three receivers from a season ago on the offensive end as role players and transfers step into bigger opportunities. Who will become Gunner Stockton's go-to option in the passing game?

The School

Location: Athens, Georgia

Founded: 1785

Enrollment: 43,887

Nickname: Bulldogs

Colors: Red and Black

Mascot: UGA XI

The Program

Last time beat Alabama: 2025

Last time won SEC: 2025

National championships: 1942, 1980, 2021, 2022

Playoff Appearances: Five (2017, 2021, 2022, 2024, 2025)

Conference championships: 18 (SIAA: 1896, 1920. SEC: 1942, 1946, 1948, 1959, 1966, 1968, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1982, 2002, 2005, 2017, 2022, 2024, 2025)

Bowl record (last appearance): 56 Bowls, 33-20-3 - 2025 Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss 39, Georgia 34

Last season missed bowl: 1996

Heisman trophies: 2 (Frank Sinkwich, 1942 & Herschel Walker 1982)

2026 NFL Draft:

Tackle - Monroe Freeling (Round 1, Pick 19 - Carolina Panthers)

Defensive Line - Christen Miller (Round 2, Pick 42 - New Orleans Saints)

Linebacker - CJ Allen (Round 2, Pick 53 - Indianapolis Colts)

Tight End - Oscap Delp (Round 3, Pick 73 - New Orleans Saints)

Wide Receiver - Zachariah Branch (Round 3, Pick 79 - Atlanta Falcons)

Cornerback - Daylen Everette (Round 3, Pick 85 - Pittsburgh Steelers)

Wide Receiver - Colbie Young (Round 4, Pick 140 - Cincinnati Bengals)

Offensive Guard - Micah Morris (Round 6, Pick 207 - Philadelphia Eagles)

Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings

No. 9 (2026), No. 2 (2025), No. 1 (2024), No. 22 (2023)

The Schedule

Sept. 5: vs. Tennessee State

Sept. 12: vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 19: at Arkansas

Sept. 26: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 3: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 10: at Alabama

Oct 17: vs. Auburn

Oct. 24: BYE

Oct. 31: vs. Florida

Nov. 7: at Ole Miss

Nov. 14: vs. Missouri

Nov. 21: at South Carolina

Nov. 28: vs. Georgia Tech

This is the sixth story in BamaCentral's summer preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Alabama football in 2025. Ensuing stories will be published throughout June and early July.

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 1: East Carolina

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 2: Kentucky

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 3: Florida State

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 4: South Carolina

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 5: Mississippi State

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