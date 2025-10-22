South Carolina Features Familiar Faces Against Alabama on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Zach Guffey of Strength Roofing and Siding. The program dives into the Mike Shula protest, former Alabama players on South Carolina's team, each team's third down efficiency and more.
We open by discussing a silly "protest" organized on the South Carolina campus as students are upset with Mike Shula's play calling this season. Shula gets his first crack at Alabama since being fired at the end of the 2006 season this weekend as the Gamecocks offensive coordinator. The program discusses South Carolina's problems on offense and what may happen this weekend.
The show then highlights three South Carolina defenders who all played for the Crimson Tide. Will they be extra motivated this weekend facing their old program? What role would any of them play on this year's Alabama team?
We transition all over the map and land on South Carolina's third down efficiency as they've struggled throughout the year, while highlighting Alabama's effectiveness on the critical downs. How much has Ryan Grubb helped Kane Wommack this season due to the Crimson Tide offense eating clock and maintaining possession?
Lastly we give Guffey plenty of time to talk about where he's been this past week with Strength Roofing and Siding. Guffey details when the right time is to get a roof inspection done and discusses the differences in a metal and a shingle style roof, while revealing the hottest attic he's been in this year.
