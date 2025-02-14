Steven Pearl on Nate Oats, Aden Holloway and The IBOB on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we finish setting up the biggest basketball game in the state of Alabama's history. Auburn assistant Steven Pearl made a interesting conjecture about Alabama this week, how will Aden Holloway handle his first IBOB in an Alabama uniform and will College GameDay be worth attending?
The program opens with Pearl's suggestion that Alabama hired Nate Oats because of Bruce Pearl's success. Let's look back at the timeline and decide if Pearl's using revisionist history as the rivalry comes to a head this weekend.
From Pearl's suggestion we check out our voicemail line which sets up further discussion on the basketball game. How will Aden Holloway perform after transferring from Auburn to Alabama? Holloway's had a strong season for the Crimson Tide and largely downplayed any buzz around his time playing for the Tigers. Will he be able to keep his hot shooting going, or will the moment be too big for the sophomore?
Finally, the program discusses College GameDay as the TV show returns to Tuscaloosa for the second time in two seasons. Will you go?
