Thomas Castellanos Trash Talk and Lots of Recruiting on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's crank up the Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods by diving into the Florida State quarterback's comments, discussing Alabama's latest two football commitments, basketball adding a big man and more.
The show opens by discussing Thomas Castellanos and the comments he made to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on Monday. Castellanos is extremely confident ahead of Florida State's season opener against the Crimson Tide. Does he have the skillset to pull off a big upset? Which former Gus Malzahn quarterback does he compare to?
The show transitions into a recruiting deep dive as Alabama landed a new running back and safety in its Class of 2026. Both prospects are rated lower than what Alabama fans are used to, so we dive into the tape and look at the tools each player possesses. We discuss Monday's recruiting misses, as Alabama saw three of its targets choose different programs.
Alabama basketball added a big man over the weekend as Nate Oats continues to curate the 2025-26 roster. What do we see in Collins Onyejiaka?
