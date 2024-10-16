Three Former Alabama Standouts Named NFL Players of the Week: Just A Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses the best NFL Week 7 performances by former Alabama standouts.
Simply put, former football players from the University of Alabama have absolutely dominated in the NFL this season.
For example, at least one Crimson Tide product is among the top-5 in the league this season in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, sacks, tackles for loss, interceptions and pass breakups.
The Alabama presence has certainly been more apparent the past couple of weeks, as in Week 4, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week and in Week 5, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney were named the Defensive Players of the Week by each conference.
However, Week 6 officially belonged to the Crimson Tide. Henry won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders, Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for logging a career-high three sacks and four tackles for loss against the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a monstrous game against the Dallas Cowboys as he hauled in two interceptions and forced a fumble.
In other words, of the six total players of the week, three of them have Crimson Tide roots. That is absolutely incredible and will be very tough for another school to replicate not only for the rest of the season, but for a week in the distant future as well.
Can another former Alabama standout continue the streak and be one of Week 7's best players?
Read more: What Can Alabama Freshman Ryan Williams Do To Keep Improving His Game?
Why Tennessee Became a 'Big Week' Personally for One Alabama Assistant
Jalen Milroe: Preparation Key Factor to Road Success Against Tennessee