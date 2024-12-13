Tide Hoops Takes on Creighton, College Football Awards and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of, "The Joe Gaither Show," talk about a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics.
The pair opens the show with a preview of Alabama's upcoming matchup with the Creighton Bluejays, discussing the keys to victory as well as what a win or loss could mean moving forward. Both teams enter the showdown 7-3, holding impressive non conference victories, but will Creighton be able to keep up with the Tide's fast paced offense? Or, will Alabama be slowed down and forced to play at the Bluejays' pace?
Next, Mason and Joe talk about the college football awards, raising a potential flaw within the system, and discussing a path to fixing it. Travis Hunter was this year's Biletnikoff Award winner, but was he college football's best wide receiver? Former Alabama center Seth McLaughlin took home the Rimington Trophy, but was he better than the player that replaced him in Tuscaloosa?
The duo talks Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, and reminisces on his best moments in Crimson and White. While it has yet to be officially announced, the senior alluded during a press conference this week that Saturday's ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan may be his last in an Alabama uniform.
If so, Milroe would leave the Tide as not only one of its most memorable quarterbacks in program history, but as the signal caller that guided the team through the transition from Nick Saban into the new era.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon.