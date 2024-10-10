Two Former Alabama Standouts Named NFL Players of the Week: Roll Call, October 10, 2024
Several former Alabama players have shined throughout the first quarter of the NFL season, but two Crimson Tide products stood out among the entire league in Week 5.
Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week and Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Surtain hauled in two interceptions against the Las Vegas Raiders, including a 100-yard pick-six, while also allowing just two catches. This is his second time taking this esteemed weekly honor home as he won it during his rookie season. The 2020 Unanimous All-American and two-time NFL Pro Bowler is the fifth-ever Bronco to win the award multiple times.
McKinney recorded both a fumble recovery and interception in the Packers' victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The offseason free agent pickup from the New York Giants currently leads the league in interceptions with five, as he's recorded one every single week so far. This is the 2019 All-SEC First Team member's second time claiming the honor as he did so with New York in 2021.
Surtain and McKinney each played a heavy number of snaps in Alabama's secondary in 2018 and 2019.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's Tennis vs. ITA Southern Regional Championships (Day 1 of qualifying round), Yarbrough Tennis Center, Auburn, Ala., All day
- Soccer at No. 14 Auburn, 6 p.m. CT, Auburn Soccer Complex, SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
- No events were scheduled
Did You Notice?
- Alabama men's cross country was placed at No. 12 in the USTFCCCA Week 3 National Coaches' Poll and the Crimson Tide women's cross country team landed at No. 7 in its respective poll.
- Former Alabama safety Jaylen Key signed with the New York Jets practice squad. He was selected by the Jets with the final pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
- Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia told Paul Finebaum that Alabama safety Malachi Moore apologized to him on Instagram after Moore slammed his head into the turf after the whistle in the final moments of Saturday's historic upset. Pavia also commended Moore for his efforts saying that he's a "special player with a bright future" and that his dedication to football is "needed on our full team at Vanderbilt."
- Friday night's Final Four banner reveal at Coleman Coliseum for the Alabama men's basketball team will include multiple events, including a highly anticipated dunk contest.
- Alabama freshman phenom wide receiver Ryan Williams shared on The New Wave podcast that Texas A&M was very high on his radar prior to committing to the Crimson Tide.
- In addition to the aforementioned Surtain and McKinney, many other former Alabama standouts shined in Week 5 of the NFL regular season.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 10, 2009: Alabama picked off four Jevan Snead passes, running back Mark Ingram Jr. rushed for 172 yards and the game's only touchdown and Leigh Tiffin hit five short field goals, one shy of the school's single-game record during a 22-3 victory at Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide's Cory Reamer also blocked a punt and recovered a fumble on a punt return.
Oct. 10, 1936: Halfback Joe Kilgrow faked a punt and ran it 83 yards for the lone touchdown in Alabama's 7-0 win over Mississippi State before 17,000 screaming fans at Denny Stadium. Kilgrow also kicked the extra point after his second-quarter run as Alabama avenged a 20-7 loss the year before.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"That was as fine a defensive performance in the first half as I've been around." – Nick Saban said after the 2009 Ole Miss win, when the Rebels completed just two passes and had 5 rushing yards during the first two quarters.