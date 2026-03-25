Ty Simpson's Rising Draft Stock and Sweet 16 Talk on The Joe Gaither Show

Joe is headed up to Chicago to cover Alabama basketball in the Sweet 16 on Friday against Michigan, leaving Theo to run the Wednesday morning show. He brought on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI intern Henry Sklar to talk about Alabama's pro day and preview the matchup with the Wolverines.

The pair started the show with a heated debate over Ty Simpson's draft stock. Theo guaranteed that Simpson would be selected in the top half of the first round, while Henry remained skeptical, saying he would likely go in the 20s. They spent 20 minutes arguing about everything from positional needs to Simpson's pro ceiling to the semantics of how NFL front offices make decisions.

Afterwards, they looked at the rest of Alabama's pro day participants. Who could rise or fall based on how they perform at the facility?

After a brief recap of baseball's Tuesday night win over Austin Peay in Huntsville, talk shifted to the hardwood. Joe and Hunter Brantley left voicemails about Alabama basketball and the two talked about the matchup with a one-seeded Michigan team that looks almost invincible.

The conversation centered around how Alabama could possibly stop superstar Yaxel Lendeborg, who has been a game-wrecker all season and poses problems for a team that has struggled inside all year. There will be more talk about the game on Thursday and Friday as Joe joins the program remotely from Chicago with updates on what Alabama and Michigan have said heading into the matchup.

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