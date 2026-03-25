Post-Free Agency Mock Draft: Jets Select Another Franchise Quarterback

The opening waves of free agency are done, and pro day season is in full effect, as are official 30 visits and meetings between teams and prospects.

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Draft season is in full swing.

Big boards are growing clearer, and so are team needs. Big-money contracts have been dished out , filling some holes and making others more glaring as the 2026 NFL draft , which spans April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s latest projection for the first round.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

During formal meetings at the NFL combine , the Raiders asked at least one of Mendoza’s teammates at Indiana—cornerback D’Angelo Ponds—if he’d like to keep playing with Mendoza at the next level. This pick feels signed, sealed and ready to be delivered on April 23. Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy and national championship with the Hoosiers, checks every physical box at 6' 5" and 225 pounds, with a strong arm and enough athleticism to scramble and extend plays.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech

Bailey has positioned himself to be the first defensive player off the board in April, and the Jets can’t reach for a quarterback here. The 6' 3⅝", 251-pound Bailey has a quick first step and the speed, strength and hand usage to win around, through and inside of blockers. Bailey registered 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 2025 at Texas Tech, and he finished second in the FBS with 81 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus .

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Cardinals filled one hole on their offensive line, signing guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year deal, but they haven’t addressed right tackle. Mauigoa fixes that. The 6' 5½", 329-pound Mauigoa is a strong, powerful blocker who opens running lanes and has elite grip strength as a pass protector.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Tennessee has strengthened its defensive line through trades and free agency, adding John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson and Jacob Martin to a unit spearheaded by Jeffery Simmons. The Titans still need a pass rusher, but they added enough talent to warrant selecting a player of Love’s talent and impact. Love is an explosive playmaker with the long speed to break open games, but he’s also strong, instinctive and has terrific contact balance.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Giants gave Tremaine Edmunds a three-year contract to lead their linebacker corps moving forward, and they have a veteran room that’s ideal for an ascending talent such as Styles. He’s a physical and athletic menace at 6' 5" and 244 pounds, and the one-time safety ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the combine.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Browns didn’t address receiver or left tackle early in free agency, which keeps their needs evident entering the draft. Tate, an in-state star with the Buckeyes, complements Jerry Jeudy with his ability to stretch the field and attack all three levels. Tate has tremendous ball skills, and he’s a smooth-moving route runner with the goods to continue Ohio State’s strong receiver lineage.

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Washington invested heavily in all three levels of its defense in free agency, perhaps enough to give itself flexibility entering the draft. But the Commanders still need help on the back end, and Downs fits nicely alongside new pickup Nick Cross. The 6' 0", 205-pound Downs wears a lot of hats, from single-high to the line of scrimmage. He’s physical, instinctive and has tremendous range to make plays all over the field.

8. New Orleans Saints: Arvell Reese, edge, Ohio Stat

The Saints filled two significant needs in free agency, signing running back Travis Etienne Jr. and guard David Edwards to four-year contracts, and they’re well-positioned to add a pass rusher or receiver at No. 8. Reese is the best available player, a versatile and ferocious defender who can play inside linebacker and rush off the edge to great effect. His blend of explosion, range and technical refinement makes him an impact player no matter where he aligns.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Chiefs were a potential landing spot for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, but that dream ended after they signed Kenneth Walker III to a three-year deal. Kansas City needs to rebuild at cornerback after trading Trent McDuffie to the Rams and losing Jaylen Watson in free agency, and Delane is the draft’s best option. Delane may lack an elite top gear, but he’s loose and fluid with the quickness needed to match receivers’ routes.

The Bengals need all the help they can get, and Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. is a good piece to add to the mix. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami

The Bengals inked big deals with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, defensive end Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook, filling key holes on a woeful defense, but they still need another pass rusher. Bain could go earlier than No. 10—Tennessee and New Orleans are strong possibilities—but he’d be a tremendous value in Cincinnati. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Bain has an expansive array of pass-rush moves and strong, efficient hands to discard blockers on both running and passing plays.

11. Miami Dolphins: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Dolphins have handed out several one-year deals and appear to be in a rebuilding stage, which gives McCoy time to acclimate after missing 2025 due to a torn ACL. At 6' 1" and 188 pounds, McCoy is long, wiry and ultra-athletic with terrific burst and clean feet. He has quality anticipation skills, tremendous long speed, and, as evidenced by his four interceptions in 2024, above-average ball skills.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Cowboys had the NFL’s worst pass defense last season, allowing a league-leading 251.5 passing yards per game, with only six interceptions. Thieneman gives Dallas flexibility and the chance to run three safety sets on the back end. Thieneman is big and athletic, and his instincts and ball production—eight interceptions in three years—round out an impressive skill set.

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona Stat

After addressing cornerback needs through free agency and the trade market, the Rams can give quarterback Matthew Stafford a new weapon as they gear up for another run at a title. Tyson, the draft’s best receiver entering the year, may be the best route runner in the class, and he’s dynamite after the catch.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Ravens took a significant step toward solving their pass rush issues, signing Trey Hendrickson, and they filled one of their two holes at guard after reuniting with John Simpson. Baltimore can finish its interior offensive line rebuild with Ioane, a 6' 4", 320-pounder who didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit this past season, according to Pro Football Focus .

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, edge, Miami

Tampa Bay will be linked to linebackers and edge rushers in the lead-up to April’s draft, but the team finds itself split between two tiers at both positions. Mesidor, who will be 25 years old on draft day, is the most pro-ready option among pass rushers. He enjoyed a brilliant final season at Miami, collecting 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks, and he’d be a welcome addition to a Buccaneers front searching for juice.

16. New York Jets (from Indianapolis): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Jets need a receiver, but after acquiring Geno Smith to start at quarterback this fall, they could use a long-term successor, too. At midseason, Simpson looked like a potential top-five pick. After the Rose Bowl, he appeared to be a Day 2 prospect. After the combine, his stock has found a middle ground . Simpson has the arm talent, intangibles and accuracy to be a quality NFL starter, and Smith would be a tremendous mentor.

17. Detroit Lions (9–8): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Lions released starting left tackle Taylor Decker and now need a replacement in the draft. Freeling, who’s risen from unheralded to likely first-round pick, is an athletic mover with plenty of bend and agility. He needs to keep getting stronger, but Freeling could be a tremendous blindside blocker at the next level.

18. Minnesota Vikings (9–8): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



Minnesota’s secondary could use a replacement for Harrison Smith if he retires, but the Vikings also need more talent and better depth at cornerback. Terrell plays bigger than his 5' 11", 186-pound frame suggests. He’s physical, a willing tackler and a sticky cover corner with fluid hips and impressive athleticism. Terrell can play both man and zone, and he projects as an early starter.

Former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is the draft's best tight end. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

19. Carolina Panthers (8–9): Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Panthers filled holes at edge rusher and linebacker with big contracts for Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, and they addressed their sudden left tackle question by adding Rasheed Walker. Giving Bryce Young weapons is the next step. Sadiq is the draft’s best tight end. His athleticism pops on tape, and he’s a matchup nightmare—he’s too big for defensive backs and too athletic for most linebackers.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Cowboys need linebackers, and Allen has the intangibles of a long-time starter in the middle of an NFL defense, headlined by his leadership and intelligence. He’s a physical, hard-nosed defender, and he added 3.5 sacks in 2025, a nod to his blitz capabilities.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Steelers did a lot of work on receivers at the combine, and with Simpson already off the board and Aaron Rodgers considering a return for next season, wideout seems the likely bet. Trading for Michael Pittman Jr., a big-bodied possession receiver, shouldn’t dissuade Pittsburgh from taking Lemon, a fleet-footed, explosive pass catcher who starred in the slot at USC.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Chargers need a new starting guard, but there are no viable options at this point, and they also have to get better and deeper at defensive tackle. Woods underperformed relative to preseason expectations in 2025. Still, he can play inside and outside on the defensive line, and he has quick, efficient hands to discard blockers at the point of attack.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Though right tackle Lane Johnson decided against retirement, the Eagles figure to keep building their offensive line, and Fano would be a tremendous replacement once Johnson plays his final snap. The 6' 5½", 311-pound Fano is too smooth, too athletic, to pass up. Arm length will be a concern—he measured just 32½ inches at the combine, below the 33-inch threshold—but his athleticism helped overcome it on tape.

24. Cleveland Browns: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Browns addressed the receiver position with their first pick and are in the sweet spot for a potential run on tackles with their second. The 6' 7", 352-pound Proctor is built for Cleveland. At his best, his strength and physicality help him stonewall pass rushers and displace defenders in the run game. Proctor was overweight and sluggish to begin last season and battled inconsistent play as a result. However, he’s uber-talented and has the size, strength and short-area athleticism to be a quality left tackle in the NFL.

25. Chicago Bears: Keldric Faulk, edge, Auburn

Chicago may lean toward interior defensive line help with its first pick, but the Bears need to keep adding pass rushers off the edge, too. A team captain as a 20-year-old junior at Auburn, Faulk has impressive intangibles and an encouraging blend of physical tools. The 6' 6", 276-pound Faulk has 34⅜-inch arms, a quick first step and quick hands to defeat blockers.

26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Bills coach Joe Brady played four years as a receiver in college and, along with calling plays, was LSU’s wide receivers coach en route to a national title in 2019. He understands the value and skill set of good receivers better than most, and Buffalo needs to revamp Josh Allen’s weaponry this spring. Concepcion is a route technician with high-level speed and burst, and he’s a sudden, slippery mover after the catch. Concepcion can play inside and outside, and while drops are a question, he has the goods of an early impact starter at the next level.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

With Trent Williams facing an uncertain future, San Francisco may be forced to draft an offensive tackle early. Fortunately for the 49ers, there’s a strong contingent of blindside blockers projected to fall in this range, and Iheanachor cemented his status amongst the group with a strong combine week. The 6' 6", 321-pound Iheanachor blazed a 4.91 40-yard dash, and his profile is centered on a tantalizing blend of size, strength and athleticism. Relatively new to the sport, he’s still learning the technical aspects, but Iheanachor has the tools to develop.

28. Houston Texans: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Another year, another offseason, the Texans desperately need help on their offensive line, especially after trading right tackle Tytus Howard to the Browns. Houston could plug and play the 6' 5½", 311-pound Fano in Howard’s place. Fano is smooth and athletic, and while arm length will be a concern—he measured just 32½ inches at the combine, below the 33-inch threshold—his athleticism helped overcome it on tape.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson

The Chiefs landed this pick from the Rams in the Trent McDuffie trade, and they’re in an advantageous position to dip into the second tier of pass rushers. Parker has the strength, quickness and hand refinement to kick inside on passing downs, but he’s better suited to work the edges of offensive tackles and flatten his path to the quarterback.

Former Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. had 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdown in 2025. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

30. Miami Dolphins: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The Dolphins acquired this pick in the Jaylen Waddle trade, a move that left Miami without much talent at receiver. Cooper blends inside/outside versatility with high-level ball skills and would be a welcome addition in Miami. Cooper is dynamic with the ball in his hands—he has tremendous balance and body control to absorb contact and stay on his feet, and he’s elusive enough to make defenders miss. Cooper can win vertically, and his routes have no giveaways.

31. New England Patriots: Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel will forever prioritize pass rushers, and Howell, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, is one of the draft’s best. Undersized at 6' 2½" and 253 pounds with 30¼-inch arms, Howell makes up for his deficiencies with a high-motor play style. Howell has an elite first step, and he can beat tackles both around the perimeter and with a fluid inside spin move. He made 14 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last season in the SEC, and his speed will be problematic for NFL tackles.

32. Seattle Seahawks (14–3): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Seattle needed to upgrade at cornerback even before losing Riq Woolen to the Eagles in free agency. The Seahawks should prioritize the position in the draft, and the 6' 0", 193- pound Hood can be an early starter. He’s an enforcer against the run, and with a 4.44 40-yard dash, he has enough speed to match receivers vertically. Hood doesn’t have elite fluidity or change of direction, which could prove troublesome against quicker receivers, but his physicality should appeal to Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald.

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