A Way To Correct the Course of College Football: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Arkansas athletic director's response to Madden Iamaleava and what seems to be shifting sentiments in college football. The program gets into Alabama football's College Football Playoff predictions and next season's playoff dates as they're not conducive for the fans or the participating teams.
The program opens with the Iamaleava family as Arkansas has indicated they'll attempt to recoup some of the money paid to their departing quarterback. It appears the boosters and power players are biting back and trying to establish a bit of control for the future. We stumble into a suggestion that could help restore the balance of power between the players and the NIL collectives.
Our program then pivots to ESPN College Football Playoff predictor as they selected the Crimson Tide as the No. 2 seed in next year's playoffs.
