What are Realistic Expectations for Alabama's October Schedule? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI football writer and assistant editor Katie Windham discusses what are realistic expectations for the Crimson Tide in the month of October with four games upcoming against Mississippi State, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Alabama is through the first month of the season with a few bumps and bruises, but it made it out unscathed in the most important area: the loss column.

The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 7 in the country after a 4-0 start and travels to face No. 16 Mississippi State (4-0, 2-0 SEC) this weekend to kick off a stretch of four of the next five games against ranked opponents.

Before the season started, October was predicted to be the most challenging month on the Alabama schedule with two teams that reached the College Football Playoff last season, Georgia and Texas A&M, coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Aggies (2-2, 0-2 SEC) aren't as good as many predicted they would be, but Mississippi State is much better.

So what are realistic expectations for the Crimson Tide this month with two road trips at Mississippi State and Tennessee and two home games against Georgia and Texas A&M? If Alabama can get out of this month with a 3-1 record, it will have put itself in a really good spot for the CFP heading into the final month of the season. If the Crimson Tide can go undefeated, it will be in great shape for the postseason.

The most difficult game in October is the one on Oct. 10 against No. 2 Georgia. However, Alabama has had a lot of regular season success against Georgia dating back to the Nick Saban era, but Kalen DeBoer is also 2-0 against the Bulldogs in the regular season. Tennessee just took No. 1 Texas down to the wire in Neyland Stadium, and Alabama has lost in its last two trips to Knoxville.

Going 4-0 in October is definitley possible for this Alabama, especially if quarterback Keelon Russell continues to elevate his level of play, but I wouldn't say it is probable. I think 3-1 is a reasonable expectation for the Crimson Tide this month.

Alabama's Remaining Schedule

Oct. 3 at Mississippi State

Oct. 10 vs. Georgia

Oct. 17 at Tennessee

Oct. 24 vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 7 at LSU

Nov. 14 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 21 vs. Chattanooga

Nov. 28 vs. Auburn

What do you think? What will Alabama's record be in the month of October? Let us know in the comments or replies on social media.

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