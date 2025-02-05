What Happened to National Signing Day on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into national signing day, a ranking of college football coaches and the latest NFL draft rumors as it pertains to Alabama players.
The program opens with national signing date as the once great holiday has totally lost its luster. Is it better for the athletes to sign in December? Do you miss the buzz that was created in February? We discuss one Alabama target that signed with the Michigan Wolverines and the lack of discrepancy between the top rated recruiting classes.
The program continues by discussing On3 Sports Ari Wasserman's ranking of the top 25 coaches in college football. Where did the analyst rank Kalen DeBoer? Who were some of the puzzling choices that were ranked ahead of him? We examine the list and replace DeBoer where he belongs amongst the nation's best.
Lastly the program looks at two different NFL draft analysts as they mock Alabama's two best prospects to different places in the first round. Where is the best NFL home for Tyler Booker and Jihaad Campbell? Who will end up with a longer career? Which player is closer to his ceiling and is there any consideration for Jalen Milroe in the first round?
