What No Opt-Outs Says About Alabama Football's Culture: Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Joe Gaither and Katie Windham discuss what it says about the culture around Alabama football that the Crimson Tide's top NFL draft prospects are choosing to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl after missing out on the College Football Playoff.
After Alabama lost to Oklahoma, Crimson Tide left guard and captain Tyler Booker said he would play whatever games the team had left on the schedule. After Thursday's bowl practice, quarterback Jalen Milroe and linebacker Jihaad Campbell both expressed their intent to play in the Crimson Tide's bowl game against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
To clarify, not every player has made an official announcement, but outside of those players that have entered the tranfer portal, there are not expected to be any Alabama players that choose to sit out of the bowl game.
Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. set a precedent for the Alabama football program in 2022, choosing to play in the Sugar Bowl when the two would go on to be No. 1 and No. 3 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Even though this season didn't go the way the players wanted, they have made a commitment to finish the year strong in the first season under head coach Kalen DeBoer.
