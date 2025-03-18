What's the Expectation For The Best Conference In Basketball: The Joe Gaither Show
Lets have fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we talk NCAA Tournament Bracket, SEC expectations, the Alabama bracket and welcome Justin "The Misfit" McKenzie of New Era Wrestling to talk about his professional wrestling journey.
The show begins by checking out the NCAA Tournament bracket from top to bottom and asking how many Southeastern Conference teams will make it to the second weekend of the big dance? After receiving 13 at-large bids, how many teams should the league expect in the Sweet 16?
Check out our bracket contest! Can you win the cash prize? Enter right here to play!
We then turn our attention to spring football practice as the Crimson Tide is back in action on Tuesday. Which freshman wide receiver are you most excited to see this season Lotzier Brooks or Derek Meadows?
The program then turns its attention to pro wrestling as we welcome Justin "The Misfit" McKenzie of New Era Wrestling. McKenzie joins us to discuss his performance at the Crimson Clash in Tuscaloosa on Sunday and to highlight his journey in wrestling. .
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors that make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs and Warren Tire & Auto for your vehicle maintenance.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.