Jaylen Mbakwe's Transfer Destination Revealed

Former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3, but just two days later, he's committed to Georgia Tech, per 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The Yellow Jackets finished the 2025 season 9-4, including a 6-2 record in ACC play. Georgia Tech ended its season with a 25-21 loss to BYU in the Pop Tarts Bowl. Mbakwe will be led by head coach Brent Key, who served as Alabama's offensive line coach under Nick Saban from 2016-18.

Mbakwe announced on Dec. 16, 2024, that he would head into the portal, but then he changed his mind the next day. Shortly after, he switched positions from defensive back—where he had a large impact in the rotation last season as a true freshman—to wide receiver.

Mbakwe appeared in 10 games this season at receiver and on special teams. He hauled in three receptions for 55 yards and had a single carry for four yards with one special teams tackle. Alabama's wide receivers room had perhaps too much depth and Mbakwe didn't see the field much this season.

The former 5-star athlete spent his freshman season as a cornerback and appeared in 12 games with 15 tackles, three passes defended and an interception. It's uncertain at this time whether Georgia Tech will use Mbakwe as a wide receiver, cornerback — or maybe even both ways.

Mbakwe played both wide receiver and cornerback at Clay-Chalkville High School. He faced Williams in the 2023 AHSAA Class 6A state championship game and won 31-28 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mbakwe shined in that game at multiple positions.

Mbakwe is one of Alabama's 14 players to enter the transfer portal, joining wide receiver Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton, defensive back Kameron Howard, offensive lineman Roq Montgomery, running back Richard Young, wide receiver Jalen Hale, wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe, offensive lineman Olaus Alinen, offensive lineman Joseph Ionata, linebacker Noah Carter, offensive lineman Micah DeBose, wide receiver Cole Adams, offensive lineman Wilkin Formby, defensive lineman Keon Keeley and defensive back Cam Calhoun.

The Crimson Tide has lost four wide receivers in the past couple of days: Mbakwe, Hale, Hampton and Adams.

Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott put his name into the portal on Sunday, but on Monday, he took it out and will rejoin the Crimson Tide for 2026. As of Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. CT, UA is down to the following wide receivers for next season: Ryan Williams, Isaiah Horton (pending NFL Draft decision), Lotzeir Brooks, Rico Scott, Derek Meadow and true freshman Cederian Morgan.

