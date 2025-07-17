Zaay Green Signs With Professional Team in Lithuania: Roll Call
Former Alabama women's basketball guard Zaay Green signed a professional contract with Kibirkštis Vilnius in Lithuania, Europe, on Wednesday and will compete with the team during the upcoming 2025-26 season.
"I chose to join this team because I want to gain my first experience competing abroad and I think Kibirkštis is a great place for that," Green said in a press release. I hope to compete and win at the highest level."
The Washington Mystics selected Green with the 32nd pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. However, she was later waived by the organization.
After transferring from Tennessee, Green only played one season at Alabama, but she was a major contributor. Green scored 15.7 points per game, accompanied by averages of 4.5 assists (the team lead) and an even five rebounds with a 46.7 shooting percentage from the field.
Green now aims for a fresh start in Lithuania.
- Former Alabama standout and reigning Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts answered some commonly asked questions about himself.
- Former Alabama centerfielder Richie Bonomolo Jr. was selected by the New York Yankees with the 224th overall pick in the 7th round of the 2025 MLB Draft on Monday, and on Wednesday, he signed with organization.
- Former Alabama and current Las Vegas Aces rookie guard Aaliyah Nye has signed with Athletes Unlimited (AU) Pro Basketball for the 2026 season. AU Pro Basketball will run from Feb. 4-28. The competition features a fast-paced, full-court, 5-on-5 format with an innovative scoring system where every player can lose or win points during each game.
- The aforementioned Aaliyah Nye scored 13 points on 5 of 9 from the field including a 3-for-4 clip from behind the arc in 23 minutes off the bench in the Aces' 90-86 win over the Dallas Wings.
- Alabama golfers Brycen Jones (tied for 32nd with 1-over par), Connor Brown (tied for 32nd with 1-over par), William Jennings (tied for 63rd with 3-over par), Michael Crocker (tied for 109th with 6-over par) and Jonathan Griz (tied for 109th with 6-over par) and Nick Gross (tied for 132nd with 8-over par) just wrapped up the first round at the 2025 Southern Amateur Championship.
- Alabama tennis' Damien Nezar will represent the Crimson Tide and South Africa at the 2025 World University Games in Essen, Germany, from July 17-26.
- Numerous Alabama swimmers will be competing in the 2025 World University Games from July 17-23 in Berlin, Germany.
