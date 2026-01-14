Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni Ended ‘Hard Knocks’ With Inspiring Message
The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs last weekend by the San Francisco 49ers. With the Eagles' season ending, that also means Hard Knocks can wrap things up for the season. This year's in-season edition of the HBO football documentary featured the NFC East and the Eagles were the last team standing.
The show ended with quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni alone in a large auditorium following the final team meeting of the season. Both looked pretty bummed, but both men are optimistic about their chances next year. You can tell because Hurts, while standing underneath a basketball hoop says, "We'll be back" and a somber Sirianni, seated in front of an auditorium basketball hoop says, "I have no doubt."
This would have been an incredible moment for A.J. Brown to posterize Hurts, but he must have already gone home.
The Eagles went 4-11-1 in 2020, the year before Sirianni was hired as coach and made Hurts the full-time starter. Since then they've made the playoffs in five straight seasons, been to two Super Bowls and won one. That sounds pretty good, but you wouldn't know it from the mood in that room or the attitude of the fans and media.
