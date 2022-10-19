2022 ASWA Alabama State Football Rankings: Week 10

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (16); 7-2; 217

2. Hoover (2); 8-1; 169

3. Central-Phenix City (1); 7-2; 161

4. Auburn; 7-1; 129

5. Fairhope; 7-1; 112

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-3; 96

7. Austin; 7-2; 68

8. Prattville; 6-2; 63

9. Enterprise; 5-3; 30

10. Florence; 7-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (4-4) 4, Dothan (5-3) 3, Foley (5-3) 3, Tuscaloosa Co. (5-3) 2.

Class 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (12); 8-0; 202

2. Clay-Chalkville (4); 7-1; 173

3. Theodore; 8-0; 148

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 9-0; 134

5. Mountain Brook (1); 7-1; 125

6. Hartselle (1); 9-0; 108

7. Muscle Shoals; 7-1; 65

8. Center Point; 7-1; 49

9. Gardendale; 6-2; 36

10. Carver-Montgomery; 7-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Homewood (6-2) 10, Helena (6-2) 6, Pinson Valley (5-3) 6, Benjamin Russell (6-2) 4, Fort Payne (7-1) 1, Spanish Fort (6-3) 1.

Class 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (19); 8-0; 228

2. Leeds; 8-0; 165

3. Pleasant Grove; 7-1; 136

4. Ramsay; 7-2; 117

5. Moody; 8-1; 110

6. Gulf Shores; 7-1; 105

7. Faith-Mobile; 7-1; 66

8. Arab; 8-1; 55

9. Demopolis; 8-1; 32

10. Charles Henderson; 7-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Guntersville (6-2) 20, Fairview (7-1) 15, Beauregard (7-1) 5, Central-Clay Co. (6-2) 5.

Class 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 9-0; 214

2. Anniston (3); 8-0; 173

3. Andalusia (1); 9-0; 161

4. Priceville; 9-0; 120

5. Handley; 8-1; 108

6. Jacksonville; 6-2; 82

7. T.R. Miller; 7-1; 78

8. Cherokee Co.; 7-1; 62

9. Deshler; 9-0; 45

10. Randolph; 7-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Jackson (6-2) 8, American Chr. (7-2) 4, Northside (6-2) 4, West Morgan (7-1) 4, Etowah (6-2) 2, Oneonta (7-1) 2, Bibb Co. (6-3) 1.

Class 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 8-1; 205

2. Gordo (2); 8-1; 163

3. Piedmont (1); 6-2; 153

4. Houston Aca. (1); 8-0; 126

5. Winfield; 7-1; 123

6. St. James; 7-2; 81

7. Dadeville (1); 7-0; 78

8. Excel; 8-0; 67

9. Randolph Co.; 8-0; 39

10. Opp; 6-2; 27

Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (6-2) 13, Straughn (6-2) 3, J.B. Pennington (8-1) 2, Pike Co. (5-2) 1, Thomasville (6-2) 1, Trinity (7-2) 1.

Class 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (19); 8-0; 228

2. Highland Home; 9-0; 171

3. Ariton; 8-1; 151

4. Aliceville; 8-1; 130

5. Reeltown; 6-1; 105

6. B.B. Comer; 7-2; 86

7. Vincent; 8-1; 78

8. G.W. Long; 6-2; 46

9. Pisgah; 6-2; 41

10. Southeastern-Blount; 8-0; 23

Others receiving votes: Lexington (7-1) 17, Isabella (6-2) 7.

Class 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (14); 8-0; 212

2. Leroy (5); 7-0; 186

3. Linden; 7-0; 151

4. Brantley; 6-2; 121

5. Valley Head; 8-0; 105

6. Spring Garden; 8-1; 90

7. Meek; 8-0; 78

8. Sweet Water; 5-2; 58

9. Millry; 8-1; 45

10. Loachapoka; 7-1; 16

Others receiving votes: Lynn (7-1) 11, Maplesville (6-2) 9, Pickens Co. (6-3) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Patrician (15); 8-0; 215

2. Lee-Scott (3); 8-0; 180

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 9-0; 153

4. Chambers Aca.; 6-2; 127

5. Clarke Prep; 6-2; 104

6. Glenwood; 5-3; 93

7. Crenshaw Chr.; 6-2; 76

8. Lowndes Aca.; 6-2; 65

9. Macon-East; 5-3; 35

10. Edgewood; 4-4; 20

Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (5-3) 12, South Choctaw Aca. (4-4) 3.

