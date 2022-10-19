Skip to main content
2022 ASWA Alabama State Football Rankings: Week 10

Zach Dwyer via Imagn Content Services, LLC



The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football preseason rankings, as selected by voters from around the state.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (16); 7-2; 217

2. Hoover (2); 8-1; 169

3. Central-Phenix City (1); 7-2; 161

4. Auburn; 7-1; 129

5. Fairhope; 7-1; 112

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-3; 96

7. Austin; 7-2; 68

8. Prattville; 6-2; 63

9. Enterprise; 5-3; 30

10. Florence; 7-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (4-4) 4, Dothan (5-3) 3, Foley (5-3) 3, Tuscaloosa Co. (5-3) 2.

Class 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (12); 8-0; 202

2. Clay-Chalkville (4); 7-1; 173

3. Theodore; 8-0; 148

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 9-0; 134

5. Mountain Brook (1); 7-1; 125

6. Hartselle (1); 9-0; 108

7. Muscle Shoals; 7-1; 65

8. Center Point; 7-1; 49

9. Gardendale; 6-2; 36

10. Carver-Montgomery; 7-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Homewood (6-2) 10, Helena (6-2) 6, Pinson Valley (5-3) 6, Benjamin Russell (6-2) 4, Fort Payne (7-1) 1, Spanish Fort (6-3) 1.

Class 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (19); 8-0; 228

2. Leeds; 8-0; 165

3. Pleasant Grove; 7-1; 136

4. Ramsay; 7-2; 117

5. Moody; 8-1; 110

6. Gulf Shores; 7-1; 105

7. Faith-Mobile; 7-1; 66

8. Arab; 8-1; 55

9. Demopolis; 8-1; 32

10. Charles Henderson; 7-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Guntersville (6-2) 20, Fairview (7-1) 15, Beauregard (7-1) 5, Central-Clay Co. (6-2) 5.

Class 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 9-0; 214

2. Anniston (3); 8-0; 173

3. Andalusia (1); 9-0; 161

4. Priceville; 9-0; 120

5. Handley; 8-1; 108

6. Jacksonville; 6-2; 82

7. T.R. Miller; 7-1; 78

8. Cherokee Co.; 7-1; 62

9. Deshler; 9-0; 45

10. Randolph; 7-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Jackson (6-2) 8, American Chr. (7-2) 4, Northside (6-2) 4, West Morgan (7-1) 4, Etowah (6-2) 2, Oneonta (7-1) 2, Bibb Co. (6-3) 1.

Class 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 8-1; 205

2. Gordo (2); 8-1; 163

3. Piedmont (1); 6-2; 153

4. Houston Aca. (1); 8-0; 126

5. Winfield; 7-1; 123

6. St. James; 7-2; 81

7. Dadeville (1); 7-0; 78

8. Excel; 8-0; 67

9. Randolph Co.; 8-0; 39

10. Opp; 6-2; 27

Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (6-2) 13, Straughn (6-2) 3, J.B. Pennington (8-1) 2, Pike Co. (5-2) 1, Thomasville (6-2) 1, Trinity (7-2) 1.

Class 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (19); 8-0; 228

2. Highland Home; 9-0; 171

3. Ariton; 8-1; 151

4. Aliceville; 8-1; 130

5. Reeltown; 6-1; 105

6. B.B. Comer; 7-2; 86

7. Vincent; 8-1; 78

8. G.W. Long; 6-2; 46

9. Pisgah; 6-2; 41

10. Southeastern-Blount; 8-0; 23

Others receiving votes: Lexington (7-1) 17, Isabella (6-2) 7.

Class 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (14); 8-0; 212

2. Leroy (5); 7-0; 186

3. Linden; 7-0; 151

4. Brantley; 6-2; 121

5. Valley Head; 8-0; 105

6. Spring Garden; 8-1; 90

7. Meek; 8-0; 78

8. Sweet Water; 5-2; 58

9. Millry; 8-1; 45

10. Loachapoka; 7-1; 16

Others receiving votes: Lynn (7-1) 11, Maplesville (6-2) 9, Pickens Co. (6-3) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Patrician (15); 8-0; 215

2. Lee-Scott (3); 8-0; 180

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 9-0; 153

4. Chambers Aca.; 6-2; 127

5. Clarke Prep; 6-2; 104

6. Glenwood; 5-3; 93

7. Crenshaw Chr.; 6-2; 76

8. Lowndes Aca.; 6-2; 65

9. Macon-East; 5-3; 35

10. Edgewood; 4-4; 20

Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (5-3) 12, South Choctaw Aca. (4-4) 3.

