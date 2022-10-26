Skip to main content
2022 ASWA Alabama State Football Rankings: Week 11

Zach Dwyer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football Week 11 rankings, as selected by voters from around the state.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Hoover (18); 9-1; 225

2. Central-Phenix City (1); 7-2; 166

3. Thompson; 7-3; 144

4. Auburn; 8-1; 143

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 109

6. Enterprise; 6-3; 78

7. Florence; 8-2; 63

8. Fairhope; 7-2; 52

9. Prattville; 6-3; 43

10. Austin; 7-3; 20

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-4) 16, Dothan (6-3) 11, Foley (6-3) 10, Baker (4-5) 2, Mary Montgomery (6-4) 1.

Class 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Theodore (10); 9-0; 200

2. Clay-Chalkville (7); 8-1; 182

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 10-0; 148

4. Saraland; 8-1; 133

5. Hartselle (1); 9-0; 125

6. Gardendale; 7-2; 76

7. Muscle Shoals; 7-1; 70

8. Mountain Brook; 7-2; 54

9. Center Point; 8-1; 51

10. Carver-Montgomery; 8-1; 27

Others receiving votes: Homewood (7-2) 7, Benjamin Russell (7-2) 4, Decatur (7-2) 2, Helena (6-3) 1, Pinson Valley (6-3) 1, Spanish Fort (7-3) 1, Wetumpka (7-2) 1.

Class 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (19); 9-0; 228

2. Leeds; 9-0; 164

3. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 140

4. Ramsay; 8-2; 125

5. Moody; 9-1; 106

6. Gulf Shores; 8-1; 104

7. Arab; 9-1; 66

8. Demopolis; 9-1; 56

9. Faith-Mobile; 7-2; 42

10. Charles Henderson; 8-1; 36

Others receiving votes: Beauregard (8-1) 6, Guntersville (7-2) 6, Central-Clay Co. (7-2) 4.

Class 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 218

2. Anniston (3); 9-0; 179

3. Priceville; 10-0; 131

4. Handley; 9-1; 123

5. Andalusia; 9-1; 117

6. T.R. Miller; 8-1; 83

7. Jacksonville; 7-2; 78

8. Cherokee Co.; 8-1; 65

9. Deshler; 10-0; 49

10. Jackson; 7-2; 14

Others receiving votes: West Morgan (8-1) 7, American Chr. (8-2) 6, Oneonta (8-1) 4, Northside (7-2) 3, Etowah (6-3) 2, Orange Beach (6-2) 2, Bibb Co. (7-3) 1, Randolph (7-2) 1.

Class 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 8-1; 206

2. Gordo (2); 8-1; 163

3. Piedmont (1); 7-2; 153

4. Houston Aca. (1); 9-0; 132

5. Winfield; 8-1; 116

6. Dadeville (1); 8-0; 86

7. St. James; 7-2; 80

8. Excel; 9-0; 70

9. Opp; 7-2; 32

10. Madison Aca.; 7-2; 22

Others receiving votes: Randolph Co. (8-1) 13, J.B. Pennington (9-1) 3, Pike Co. (6-2) 3, Trinity (8-2) 2, Mobile Chr.* (3-7) 1, Thomasville (6-3) 1. *--Record includes four forfeit losses.

Class 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (19); 9-0; 228

2. Ariton; 9-1; 161

3. Reeltown; 7-1; 144

4. Aliceville; 9-1; 139

5. Highland Home; 9-1; 123

6. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 84

7. Vincent; 9-1; 76

8. G.W. Long; 7-2; 52

9. Pisgah; 7-2; 40

10. Lexington; 8-1; 20

Others receiving votes: Isabella (7-2) 8, Southeastern-Blount (8-1) 5, Tuscaloosa Aca. (7-2) 2, Collinsville (7-2) 1.

Class 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (18); 9-0; 225

2. Linden (1); 8-0; 170

3. Brantley; 7-2; 137

4. Valley Head; 9-0; 114

5. Millry; 9-1; 105

6. Spring Garden; 9-1; 93

7. Leroy; 7-1; 79

8. Meek; 9-0; 70

9. Sweet Water; 6-2; 57

10. Loachapoka; 8-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Lynn (8-1) 10, Maplesville (7-2) 1, Pickens Co. (6-3) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Patrician (15); 9-0; 215

2. Lee-Scott (3); 9-0; 180

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 10-0; 154

4. Chambers Aca.; 7-2; 129

5. Glenwood; 6-3; 108

6. Lowndes Aca.; 7-2; 95

7. Macon-East; 6-3; 59

8. Clarke Prep; 6-3; 57

9. Crenshaw Chr.; 6-3; 43

10. Edgewood; 5-4; 38

Others receiving votes: Banks Aca. (5-4) 4, Morgan Aca. (5-4) 1.

