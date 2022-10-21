Week 10 Alabama High School Football Scores

Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Thursday's Scores

B.B. Comer 47, Fayetteville 6

Bibb Co. 49, Holt 0

BTW-Tuskegee 60, Dale Co. 12

Carver-Montgomery 22, Pike Road 19

Edgewood 31, Lakeside 12

Fayette Co. 35, Midfield 16

Florala 56, Kinston 30

Hackleburg 44, Vina 6

Jackson-Olin 24, Mortimer Jordan 17

Linden 68, A.L. Johnson 0

Pisgah 35, Section 8

Ramsay 48, Carver-Birmingham 6

Snook 46, Sparta 32

Vinemont 47, Asbury 0

Woodlawn 22, Minor 18

Friday's Games

There are 185 games on the schedule ...

Alabama Public Television to Show Super 7

Alabama Public Television announced a new partnership with the NFHS Network, the digital leader in High School Sports, to provide live statewide coverage of the Alabama High School Athletic Association 2022 (AHSAA) Super 7 Championships and the 2023 AHSAA State Basketball Championships’ 14 state girls’ and boys’ finals.

APT will broadcast Alabama’s State High School Football Championships live from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Wednesday, Nov. 30 – Friday, Dec. 2 with digital viewing on the NFHS Network.

Recordings of the games will be available on-demand on APT’s website the week following the broadcast.

As part of the agreement, APT also plans to televise the 2023 AHSAA Basketball State Championships’ 14 state boys’ and girls’ finals.

“This is an opportunity we’ve been interested in for many years,” said APT’s interim executive director, Phil Hutcheson. “Several other public television stations carry their state’s championship games and they are very popular. Georgia Public Broadcasting has the highest ratings for public television in the country when they present their coverage.”

— AHSAA

