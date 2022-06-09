Felicity Frame Named ASWA Community College Athlete of the Year

Her coach used the word "undefendable" when trying to describe how special of a player sophomore outfielder Felicity Frame had been for Wallace State-Hanceville.

It may have been an understatement.

In 60 games this past season, Frame had 96 hits in 188 at-bats, for a batting average of .511. She also scored 72 runs, stole 62 bases, and had an on-base percentage of .558, — all of which led the Alabama Community College Conference.

That on-base percentage wasn't padded either. Frame drew just 20 free passes and struck out eight times while batting first in the order. It was also her second straight year of topping the league in batting average and stolen bases.

"Felicity is exactly what you expect from a leadoff hitter," head coach A.J. Daugherty was quoted as saying on the conference website. "If she went 2-for-4, you almost felt like she had a bad day because she's so dynamic.

"She's a nightmare for opposing defenses."

Meanwhile, in the outfield Frame wasn’t credited with single error in 52 chances, for a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000.

She helped lead the Lions to their 14th ACCC Tournament championship, outscoring its four opponents 30-1.

For four weeks, Wallace State was ranked No. 1 in the nation. It went into the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship in Yuma, Arizona, seeded third.

In ACCC play, Wallace State went 27-1 and outscored opponents 230-38. Overall, the Lions finished 56-4, and in terms of runs had an edge of 483-92.

Frame was named a first-team All-American by both the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). She was the first Wallace State softball player to earn NJCAA first-team recognition since Rachel Ragland in 2015.

The product of Brookwood, where she had been a two-time all-state player, was named the 2022 Region XXII Player of the Year and the 2022 ACCC Player of the Year. She's committed to play at North Alabama.