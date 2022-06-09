Felicity Frame Named ASWA Community College Athlete of the Year
Her coach used the word "undefendable" when trying to describe how special of a player sophomore outfielder Felicity Frame had been for Wallace State-Hanceville.
It may have been an understatement.
In 60 games this past season, Frame had 96 hits in 188 at-bats, for a batting average of .511. She also scored 72 runs, stole 62 bases, and had an on-base percentage of .558, — all of which led the Alabama Community College Conference.
That on-base percentage wasn't padded either. Frame drew just 20 free passes and struck out eight times while batting first in the order. It was also her second straight year of topping the league in batting average and stolen bases.
"Felicity is exactly what you expect from a leadoff hitter," head coach A.J. Daugherty was quoted as saying on the conference website. "If she went 2-for-4, you almost felt like she had a bad day because she's so dynamic.
"She's a nightmare for opposing defenses."
Meanwhile, in the outfield Frame wasn’t credited with single error in 52 chances, for a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000.
She helped lead the Lions to their 14th ACCC Tournament championship, outscoring its four opponents 30-1.
For four weeks, Wallace State was ranked No. 1 in the nation. It went into the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship in Yuma, Arizona, seeded third.
In ACCC play, Wallace State went 27-1 and outscored opponents 230-38. Overall, the Lions finished 56-4, and in terms of runs had an edge of 483-92.
Frame was named a first-team All-American by both the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). She was the first Wallace State softball player to earn NJCAA first-team recognition since Rachel Ragland in 2015.
The product of Brookwood, where she had been a two-time all-state player, was named the 2022 Region XXII Player of the Year and the 2022 ACCC Player of the Year. She's committed to play at North Alabama.
ASWA Small College Athlete of the Year
Previous winners
2020 Hayden Carner
2019 Imari Martin
2018 Demarkus Lampley
2017 Cierra Johnson
2016 Jackson Hesterlee
2015 Courtney Shields
2014 Rachel Ragland
2013 Courtney Shields
2012 John Michael O'Toole
2011 Sean Hiller
2010 Sarah Weldemann
2009 Wes Cook
2008 Zach Primavera
2007 Jennifer Sexton
2006 Cory Cooperwood
2005 Will Ginn
2004 Blair Potter
2003 Jean Felix
2002 Daniel Hill
2001 Rodney Blas
2000 Becky Stone
1999 Justin Shelwood
2998 Stacey Breeding
1997 Jerome Young
1996 Adrian Pledger
1995 Ricky Collins
1994 Andrew Hunter Harris
1993 Al Dillar
1992 Jana Simmons
1991 Leonard White
Pro Athlete of the Year
Former Crimson Tide player Trevon Diggs was named the 2021 ASWA Pro Athlete of the Year on Monday.
Amateur Athlete of the Year
Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young was named the ASWA Amateur Athlete of the Year on Tuesday.
Small College Athlete of the Year
Spring Hill College first baseman Micah Morgan was named the state's Small College Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.
Other honors ...
All on Sunday evening:
• Tuscaloosa columnist Cecil Hurt and Huntsville columnist Mark MacCarter will be inducted into the ASWA Hall of Fame.
• Mobile media icon Vic Knight will be inducted into the ASWA Hall of Honors.
• Recognition of the state's athletes of the year (pro, amateur, small college and community college), plus of the announcement of Mr. Baseball, Miss Softball and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award winner.
• The organization's other major honors, including the Presidents’ Award and the Bill Shelton Award (person of the year in the state and in the ASWA) will be revealed.