Felicity Frame Named ASWA Community College Athlete of the Year

Wallace State-Hanceville standout led the Alabama Community College Conference in hits, runs, stolen bases, batting average and on-base percentage.

Her coach used the word "undefendable" when trying to describe how special of a player sophomore outfielder Felicity Frame had been for Wallace State-Hanceville. 

It may have been an understatement. 

In 60 games this past season, Frame had 96 hits in 188 at-bats, for a batting average of .511. She also scored 72 runs, stole 62 bases, and had an on-base percentage of .558, — all of which led the Alabama Community College Conference. 

That on-base percentage wasn't padded either. Frame drew just 20 free passes and struck out eight times while batting first in the order. It was also her second straight year of topping the league in batting average and stolen bases. 

"Felicity is exactly what you expect from a leadoff hitter," head coach A.J. Daugherty was quoted as saying on the conference website. "If she went 2-for-4, you almost felt like she had a bad day because she's so dynamic. 

"She's a nightmare for opposing defenses."

Meanwhile, in the outfield Frame wasn’t credited with single error in 52 chances, for a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000. 

She helped lead the Lions to their 14th ACCC Tournament championship, outscoring its four opponents 30-1. 

For four weeks, Wallace State was ranked No. 1 in the nation. It went into the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship in Yuma, Arizona, seeded third.  

In ACCC play, Wallace State went 27-1 and outscored opponents 230-38. Overall, the Lions finished 56-4, and in terms of runs had an edge of 483-92. 

Frame was named a first-team All-American by both the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). She was the first Wallace State softball player to earn NJCAA first-team recognition since Rachel Ragland in 2015.

The product of Brookwood, where she had been a two-time all-state player, was named the 2022 Region XXII Player of the Year and the 2022 ACCC Player of the Year. She's committed to play at North Alabama.  

ASWA Small College Athlete of the Year

Previous winners

ASWA Community College Athlete of the Year

2020 Hayden Carner

2019 Imari Martin

2018 Demarkus Lampley

2017 Cierra Johnson

2016 Jackson Hesterlee

2015 Courtney Shields

2014 Rachel Ragland

2013 Courtney Shields

2012 John Michael O'Toole

2011 Sean Hiller

2010 Sarah Weldemann

2009 Wes Cook

2008 Zach Primavera

2007 Jennifer Sexton

2006 Cory Cooperwood

2005 Will Ginn

2004 Blair Potter

2003 Jean Felix

2002 Daniel Hill

2001 Rodney Blas

2000 Becky Stone

1999 Justin Shelwood

2998 Stacey Breeding

1997 Jerome Young

1996 Adrian Pledger

1995 Ricky Collins

1994 Andrew Hunter Harris

1993 Al Dillar

1992 Jana Simmons

1991 Leonard White

Pro Athlete of the Year

Trevon Diggs 10th interception in 2021

Former Crimson Tide player Trevon Diggs was named the 2021 ASWA Pro Athlete of the Year on Monday

Amateur Athlete of the Year

Bryce Young

Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young was named the ASWA Amateur Athlete of the Year on Tuesday.

Small College Athlete of the Year

Micah Morgan, 2022 ASWA Small College Athlete of the Year


Spring Hill College first baseman Micah Morgan was named the state's Small College Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.

Other honors ...

ASWA Hall of Fame

All on Sunday evening: 

• Tuscaloosa columnist Cecil Hurt and Huntsville columnist Mark MacCarter will be inducted into the ASWA Hall of Fame. 

• Mobile media icon Vic Knight will be inducted into the ASWA Hall of Honors.

• Recognition of the state's athletes of the year (pro, amateur, small college and community college), plus of the announcement of Mr. Baseball, Miss Softball and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award winner. 

• The organization's other major honors, including the Presidents’ Award and the Bill Shelton Award (person of the year in the state and in the ASWA) will be revealed.

