Spring Hill First Baseman Micah Morgan Named ASWA Small College Athlete of the Year

All one has to do to get an idea of how important Micah Morgan was to the Spring Hill College baseball team during the 2022 season is glance at the national Division II leaders in most offensive categories.

His name is seemingly everywhere.

The first baseman batted .446 with 82 runs scored, 82 hits, 24 doubles, 16 home runs, 77 RBI (single-season school record), .819 slugging percentage, .564 on-base percentage, 47 walks, and seven stolen bases in eight attempts.

The First-Team NCAA Division II All-American helped lead Spring Hill (38-15) to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament crown and a spot in the NCAA Division II regional in Tampa, Fla.

Oh, and the 6-foot, 1-inch product of Fairhope, Ala., did all that as a sophomore.

On Wednesday, Morgan was named the Small College Athlete of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

It was just latest on a long list of accolades, including: first-team Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) All-Conference, MVP of the 2022 SIAC Championship Tournament, the D2CCA and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-South first teams, and the Spring Hill College Male Student-Athlete of the Year for 2021-22



As for those national rankings, he finished:

• Tied for second in doubles (24)

• Third in batting average (.446)

• Fourth in on-base percentage (.560)

• Tied for fifth in runs scored (84)

• Tied for 11th in walks (47)

• 13th in slugging percentage (.819)

• 17th in total bases (158)

• Tied for 17th in hits (86)

It's also notable that in many of the cumulative statistical categories he was up against numerous players who played in more games. For example, Morgan finished 13th in RBIs (77), but was eighth in RBIs per game (1.45).

Here are three other examples about what kind of player he was this past season:

• On March 16, Morgan hit two grand slams to help Spring Hill pull off a 14-12 victory over West Alabama.

• With a couple of injuries on the pitching staff he was used first in some relief appearances and then as a starter toward the end of the season. Although his ERA was 6.49, the southpaw went 3-1 while striking out 36 batters in 26.1 innings of work.

• He finished the season without having been credited with an error, a 1.000 fielding percentage.

The ASWA will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Sunday with its annual convention and awards banquet in Birmingham.