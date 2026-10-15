All-Time Season Leaders Among Former Crimson Tide Players: Bama in the NFL Week 6

A couple of weeks ago, we did the all-time statistical leaders of former Alabama Crimson Tide players in the NFL for single games, in part because we had never seen a list like that compiled.

So now we’re moving and doing the same for single-season leaders.

Some of these may soon get topped, especially with the NFL regular season getting longer (for example, it’s early but Bryce Young is on pace for a 5,000-yard passing season). One of the big surprises with this, though, were some of the names showing up in statistical categories one may not have expected.

Among them, Don Hutson is still tied second in interceptions with eight. Although he was an eight-time All-Pro receiver, he played both ways as a safety and defensive back during the single-platoon era of the NFL (1935–1945).

Former Crimson Tide Players All-Time Single-Season Leaders Passing yards: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins 2023, 4,624 (Joe Namath, 1967, 4,007)

Passer rating: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, 2022, 105.5 (Bart Starr, 1966, 105.0)

Passing TDs: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins. 2023, 29 (Ken Stabler, 1976, 27)



Rushing yards: Derrick Henry, Titans, 2020, 2027 (Henry, 2024, 1,921)

Rushing TDs: Shaun Alexander, Seahawks, 2005, 27 (Derrick Henry, 2020, 17)



Receptions: Julio Jones, Falcons, 2015, 136 (Jones,2018, 113)

Receiving yards: Julio Jones, Falcons, 2015, 1,871 (Jones, 2018, 1,677)



Touchdowns scored: Shaun Alexander, Seahawks, 2005, 27 (Alexander, 2004/Jahmyr Gibbs, 2024, 20)



Passed defended (since 1999): Trevon Diggs, Cowboys, 2021 (Kareem Jackson 2012 and 2017/Kool-Aid McKinstry, 2025/Dee Milliner, 2013, 17)

Interceptions: Trevon Diggs, Cowboys, 2021, 11 (Don Hutson, 1943/Xavier McKinney, 2024/Mark McMillian, 1997, 8)



Forced fumbles (since 1977): Marlon Humphrey, Ravens, 2020, and Derrick Thomas, Chiefs, 1992, 8

Tackles (since 1987): C.J. Mosley, Jets, 2021, 168 (Rashaan Evans, 2022, 159)

Tackles for a loss (since 1999): Will Anderson Jr. Texans, 2025, 20 (Daron Payne, 2022, 18)

Sacks (since 1982): Derrick Thomas, Chiefs, 1990, 20 (Thomas, 1992, 14.5)

Bama in the NFL Player of the Week

Jahmyr Gibbs totaled 207 scrimmage yards (151 rushing, 56 receiving) and scored two touchdowns during Detroit’s 45-21 win at Arizona. In the process he surpassed Barry Sanders (57 scrimmage touchdowns) for the most scrimmage touchdowns by a player under the age of 25 in NFL history, and joined Jim Brown (1958 and 1963 Browns), Eric Dickerson (1983 Rams), Emmitt Smith (1995 Cowboys), and Priest Holmes (2002 Chiefs) as the only running backs all-time with at least 700 scrimmage yards and nine scrimmage touchdowns in his team’s first five games of a season.

Jahmyr Gibbs just topped 200 yards from scrimmage for the first time this season.



25 CAR, 151 RUSH YDS, 5 REC, 56 REC YDS, 2 TD vs Cardinals



Gibbs is now up to 747 total yards and 9 TD through five games.pic.twitter.com/LJOqXbSNSG https://t.co/g2cWBUkgRc — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 11, 2026

Bama in the NFL Statistical Leaders We don’t have points scored listed, yet (maybe next week), however, Colts kicker Spencer Shrader leads the NFL with 58 points, just ahead of three former Alabama players, Gibbs (54), Will Reichard (53) and Derrick Henry (50).



SEASON

Category, Name, Team, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Bryce Young 1,268 (Jalen Hurts 933)

Passer rating: Bryce Young 100.0 (Jalen Hurts 87.4)

Passing TDs: Bryce Young 9 (Jalen Hurts 8)



Rushing yards: Jahmyr Gibbs 504 (Derrick Henry 476)

Rushing TDS: Derrick Henry and (Jahmyr Gibbs, 7



Receptions: Jahmyr Gibbs 27 (DeVonta Smith 19)

Receiving yards: Jameson Williams 276 (Jahmyr Gibbs 243)



Touchdowns scored: Jahmyr Gibbs 9* (Derrick Henry 8)



Passed defended: Kool-Aid McKinstry and Jordan Battle, 4

Interceptions: Jordan Battle* and Xavier McKinney*, 3



Forced fumbles: Dallas Turner 2 (numerous players tied at 1)

Tackles: Jihaad Campbell 42 (Mack Wilson 35)

Tackles for a loss: Will Anderson Jr. 10* (Jonathan Allen and Quinnen Williams 4)

Sacks: Will Anderson Jr. 7.5* (Dallas Turner 5.5)



CAREER

Category, Name, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Jalen Hurts 18,824 (Tua Tagovailoa 18,200)

Passer rating: Tua Tagovailoa 96.2 (Jalen Hurts 93.8)

Passing TDs: Tua Tagovailoa 120 (Jalen Hurts 118)



Rushing yards: Derrick Henry 13,394* (Josh Jacobs 7,803)

Rushing TDs: Derrick Henry 129* (Josh Jacobs 74)



Receptions: Calvin Ridely 410 (DeVonta Smith 404)

Receiving yards: Calvin Ridley 5,759 (DeVonta Smith 5,254)



Touchdowns scored: Derrick Henry 135* (Josh Jacobs 76)



Passes defended: Marlon Humphrey 107 (Trevon Diggs 63)

Interceptions: Marlon Humphrey 23 (Minkah Fitzpatrick 22)



Forced fumbles: Marlon Humphrey 18 (Quinnen Williams 9)

Tackles (combined): Minkah Fitzpatrick 706 (Marlon Humphrey 524)

Tackles for a loss: Jonathan Allen 71 (Quinnen Williams/Daron Payne 66)

Sacks: Jonathan Allen 48.5 (Quinnen Williams 42.5)

Bama in the NFL Week 6 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 6 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded:

Bama in the NFL Week 6 Tracker | Kristi Patrick/BamaCentral

Bama in the NFL Game of the Week

You’ll rarely see a matchup of teams below .500 here, but this is the kind of exception that’s a no-brainer. There are six former Crimson Tide quarterbacks currently on NFL rosters, and the two starters are squaring off with Carolina (2-2) at Philadelphia (2-3)

Young passed for 329 yards and two touchdowns for a 110.7 rating during his last game in Week 4. He's aiming for his fifth-straight game with at least 285 passing yards, and his sixth consecutive game with at least one touchdown pass.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are trying to retool midseason, especially on the offensive line. Jalen Hurts threw for 220 yards and a touchdown during last week's stunning loss to the Jaguars in London. How will Philadelphia bounce back? Or won't it? The last time he faced Carolina, Hurts had two passing and two rushing touchdowns.

Bama in the NFL Key Matchup(s)

There are a lot of good possibilities but we're going with Seattle at Denver on Thursday night. Both Jaylen Waddle and Josh Jobe, who might see a lot of each other, had a history of playing well in prime time. Waddle has four-plus catches in five of his six career Thursday games, while Jobe has at least a pass defended in three straight night games. He also had a fumble recovery last week. Whenever you see Waddle make a reception, look to see if No. 29 is in the vicinity.

We'll give you a second matchup for Sunday: Henry against the Cleveland defense. The Browns have given up 117.4 rushing yards per game, which is 18th in the league, but only one rushing touchdown this season. Henry needs just one scrimmage touchdown to tie Marshall Faulk (136) for the fourth-most combined rushing and receiving touchdowns by a running back all-time. The last time he played the Brown he had 122 scrimmage yards (103 rushing, 19 receiving) and a rushing touchdown.

Bama in the NFL Trivia Question of the Week

How many times was Hutson named the NFL's most valuable player? Bonus: Name the year(s).

See below for answer

How to Watch: Bama in the NFL Week 6 Thursday, Oct. 15

Seahawks at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)



Sunday, Oct. 18

Texans vs. Jaguars, at London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Steelers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Panthers at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bears at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Saints at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Ravens at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Cardinals at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Chargers at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bills at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cowboys at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Monday, Oct. 19

Commanders at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Byes: Cincinnati, Detroit, Miami, Minnesota

Bama In the NFL Week 6 Notes

Gibbs is only the third former Alabama running back to win an Offensive Player of the Week awards, joining Henry (10-time winner with Tennessee and Baltimore) and Alexander (seven-time winner with Seattle).

One of the reasons why Dallas Turner is third in league sacks at 5.5 is Minnesota aggressive play-calling this season. Per Next Gen Stats, the Vikings have the second-highest pressure rate (47.8 percent) of any defense through Week 5 since 2018.

Henry can become the third running back age 32-or-older with a touchdown in each of his team’s first six games of a season, joining Walter Payton (1986 with Chicago) and John Riggins (1983 and 1984 with Washington).

Hurts, who has appeared in 98 career games, can tie Cam Newton (45 games) for the second-most games with a rushing touchdown by a quarterback in their first 100 games in NFL history, trailing only Josh Allen (46).

Four safeties had had games with multiple interceptions this season, two of which played for the Crimson Tide: Xavier McKinney and Jordan Battle.

Contact Kristi at KristiPatrick@Travelmation.net or visit www.EscapewithKristi.com | www.EscapeWithKristi.com

Bama in the NFL Trivia Answer

Hutson was named the NFL's MVP twice, in 1941 and 1942.

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

• The database includes the complete breakdown of every former Crimson Tide player in the NFL’s contract information and status, including teams, positions, jersey numbers and draft information.

• Can’t remember what team a player is on this season? Our listing of active Alabama players in the NFL is by team, status designation and position.

• Check out the unque All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL and each Alabama draft selection by year, team and position, along with AFL, expansion and supplemental picks. Plus every Crimson Tide player who has participated in a Super Bowl, those who were on a Super Bowl roster, and Alabama’s impressive collection of Super Bowl MVPs.

• A thorough look at where Alabama was considered Position U during the Nick Saban era, both on offense and defense, and how his former Crimson Tide players are closing in on $4 billion made in the NFL.

• The Crimson Tide's influence on the NFL has been immense. A full listing of Alabama's All-Pros and impact on every franchise. Also, check out Alabama's history on the annual NFL Top 100 list as voted by the players.

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