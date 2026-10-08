It Took Some Time, But Things are Clicking for Bryce Young at Carolina: Bama in the NFL Week 5

Every once in a while we like to bring up all the naysayers and critics who claimed the Carolina Panthers were crazy to draft Bryce Young first-overall out of Alabama, or the team shouldn’t have picked up the fifth-year option on his contract, locking him up for the 2027 season, off his four-year, $37.96 million full- guaranteed rookie deal signed in 2023.

Yes, it’s hard to believe that the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the award, is in his fourth season in the NFL, but he’s still only 25 years old. Nevertheless, something has started to really click for him.

Young leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,268 through four games. He’s had nine touchdown passes compared to just two interceptions, and his NFL passer rating is up from his career-high 87.8 last year to 100.0.

All of his numbers have seen a similar rise as he’s going from averaging 188.2 yards per game to 317, which has him on pace to post not only his first 4,000-yard season, but 5,389. Not only would it crush the record for most passing yards by a former Crimson Tide quarterback, but challenge the NFL record of 5,477 (Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos, 2013).

We’re obviously getting ahead ourselves, but obviously something has clicked for Young under head coach Dave Canales, and perhaps more importantly offensive coordinator, who have both been working with him since 2024.

Although Carolina is 2-2, but in first place in the NFC South (remember it was a playoff team last year and lost 34-31 to the Rams in the wild-card round), last week may have been a turning point for Young. He was 29-for-41, 329 yards, two touchdowns with no interceptions as Carolina defeated Detroit 32-26.

The numbers were nice, but the confidence level was back to what we saw with the Crimson Tide. Young is one of those players who lets his play on the field do most of his talking, and right now he has fans screaming to give him a new contract. Spotrac’s updated market projections estimate a multi-year deal in the range of three years and $111.48 million, for roughly $37.16 million per year, but if this continues he could be looking at something in the $50-$60 range annually.

For a comparison, when Brock Purdy signed his deal with the 49ers at the age of 25, it was for five years, $265 million, for an average of $53 million a year.

Consequently, when you see Young as the guest picker on College GameDay this weekend, there might be a little behind the smile than just having a chance to enjoy a Saturday in Tuscaloosa during the middle of the NFL season.

Bama in the NFL Player of the Week

He wasn’t named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his team played a horrible game, but returning from a groin injury that had kept him sidelined for two games, former Crimson Tide defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was like a one-man gang for the New York Jets last week.

He had eight solo tackles, 16 combined, with an interception and a pass defended during a 23-12 loss to the Bears.

As noted in last week's Bama in the NFL, the single-game record for most tackles in NFL game among former Crimson Tide players since 1987 is C.J. Mosley with 17 for the Jets vs. Saints in 2021.

Now here’s the stunning statistic, the interception was the Jets’ first in 21 games, dating back to the final regular- season game of the 2004-25 season. It translated to 643 pass attempts, over 637 days, without a pickoff.

ESPN quoted former Jets coach Herm Edwards as saying: “That's the craziest stat I ever heard."

Bama in the NFL Statistical Leaders SEASON

Category, Name, Team, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Bryce Young 1,268* (Jalen Hurts 713)

Passer rating: Bryce Young 100.4 (Jalen Hurts 87.4)

Passing TDs: Bryce Young 9 (Jalen Hurts 7)

Rushing yards: Derrick Henry 374 (Jahmyr Gibbs 353)

Rushing TDS: Derrick Henry 7* (Jahmyr Gibbs 5)

Receptions: Jahmyr Gibbs 22 (DeVonta Smith 19)

Receiving yards: DeVonta Smith 235 (Jameson Williams 229)

Touchdowns scored: Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs 7*

Passed defended: Kool-Aid McKinstry 4 (Marlon Humphrey 3)

Interceptions: 5 players tied with 1.

Forced fumbles: Dallas Turner 2 (Numerous players tied at 1)

Tackles: Jihaad Campbell 37 (Mack Wilson 28)

Tackles for a loss: Will Anderson Jr. 7 (Jonathan Allen and Quinnen Williams 4)

Sacks: Dallas Turner 5.5 (Will Anderson Jr. 4.5)



CAREER

Category, Name, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Jalen Hurts 18,604 (Tua Tagovailoa 18,166)

Passer rating: Tua Tagovailoa 96.4 (Jalen Hurts 94.1)

Passing TDs: Tua Tagovailoa 120 (Jalen Hurts 117)

Rushing yards: Derrick Henry 13,392* (Josh Jacobs 7,803)

Rushing TDs: Derrick Henry 129* (Josh Jacobs 74)

Receptions: Calvin Ridely 408 (DeVonta Smith 404)

Receiving yards: Calvin Ridley 5,726 (DeVonta Smith 5,254)

Touchdowns scored: Derrick Henry 134* (Josh Jacobs 76)

Passes defended: Marlon Humphrey 107 (Trevon Diggs 63)

Interceptions: Marlon Humphrey 23 (Minkah Fitzpatrick 22)

Forced fumbles: Marlon Humphrey 18 (Quinnen Williams 9)

Tackles (combined): Minkah Fitzpatrick 706 (Marlon Humphrey 524)

Tackles for a loss: Jonathan Allen 71 (Quinnen Williams 66)

Sacks: Jonathan Allen 47.5 (Quinnen Williams 42.5)

Bama in the NFL Week 5 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 5 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded:

Bama in the NFL Week 5 Tracker | Kristi Patrick/BamaCentral

Bama in the NFL Game of the Week

For the second consecutive week, a game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London with Philadelphia (2-2) vs. Jacksonville (3-1), but everyone’s trying to get a handle on what’s going on with the Eagles’ offense. In addition to left guard Landon Dickerson being out on injured reserve with a knee injury, and wide receiver and DeVonta Smith dealing with a hamstring, All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson suddenly retired, and interior lineman Cam Jurgens was along with a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round selection. One has to think the Jaguars will attack the offensive line, which is quite the turnaround as usually it’s the other way around. Remember, former Crimson Tide line coach Jeff Stoutland no longer has the same role with the Eagles (although we wouldn't be surprised if he's been helping out a little extra this week as an advisor).

Bama in the NFL Key Matchup

Baltimore (3-1) at Atlanta (2-2) on Sunday night is intriguing because there could be seven former Crimson Tide players in the lineup, but it’ll feature a great running back matchup between Derrick Henry and Bijan Robinson. They’re the league’s top two running backs in scrimmage yards since 2023 with Robinson at 6,262 yards and Henry at 5,658.

Bama in the NFL Trivia Question of the Week

How many times as a former Crimson Tide quarterback led the NFL in passing yards for the season?

See below for answer

How to Watch: Bama in the NFL Week 5 Streaming options include CBS on Paramount+, NBC on Peacock, NFL+



Thursday, Oct. 8

Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)



Sunday, Oct. 11

Eagles vs. Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) -- London

Raiders at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Browns at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Colts at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bengals at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Vikings at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Giants at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Broncos at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bears at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

49ers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Ravens at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Monday, Oct. 12

Bills at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Bye Week: Carolina, Kansas City

Bama In the NFL Week 5 Notes

Will Reichard was the first former Alabama kicker to be named a Special Teams Player of the Week after he made five field-goal attempts — from 47, 50, 33, 41 and 29 yards — and accounted for all of his team’s points as the Vikings defeated the Dolphins 15-10. He is the only NFC kicker to convert every kick on five-or-more field goal attempts in multiple games over the past two years.

Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL with 56 scrimmage touchdowns (44 rushing, 12 receiving) since entering the league in 2023. He is one of two running backs with a touchdown in each of his four games this season. The next time he reaches the end zone he’ll tie Barry Sanders for the most scrimmage touchdowns by a player under the age of 25 in NFL history.

Similarly, Jalen Hurts can become the fifth quarterback with 30 games with both a rushing and passing touchdown, putting in some exclusive company in NFL history: Josh Allen (53 games), Cam Newton (45), Aaron Rodgers (32) and Steve Young (31).

• Will Anderson Jr. has had at least a half-sack in eight of his last nine games, including last year’s playoffs. The last time he faced the Titans he had four tackles, including two for a loss and a sack, with a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Moreover, the Texans are off to another slow start at 0-4.

Keep an eye on CeeDee Lamb, who had a had a career-high 17 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown last week. Thursday’s game against Tampa Bay will be career No. 100 for him. He has 608 receptions and 7.914 yards. The top five for most receptions in 100 games includes Cooper Kupp (625 receptions), Keenan Allen (624), Antonio Brown (622), Julio Jones (619) and Anquan Boldin (614). He also has 11 games of at least 10 receptions and 100 receiving yards in the first 100 games. Jones is fifth on that list, having done so 12 times. Only Michael Thomas (15 games), Brandon Marshall (14), Ja’Marr Chase (13) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson (13) have more.

Bama in the NFL Trivia Answer

Four: Joe Namath did it three times, in 1966, 1967 and 1972, and Tua Tagovailoa in 2023 with 4,624 yards, the most ever by a former Crimson Tide quarterback.

Contact Kristi at KristiPatrick@Travelmation.net or visit www.EscapewithKristi.com | www.EscapeWithKristi.com

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

• The database includes the complete breakdown of every former Crimson Tide player in the NFL’s contract information and status, including teams, positions, jersey numbers and draft information.

• Can’t remember what team a player is on this season? Our listing of active Alabama players in the NFL is by team, status designation and position.

• Check out the unque All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL and each Alabama draft selection by year, team and position, along with AFL, expansion and supplemental picks. Plus every Crimson Tide player who has participated in a Super Bowl, those who were on a Super Bowl roster, and Alabama’s impressive collection of Super Bowl MVPs.

• A thorough look at where Alabama was considered Position U during the Nick Saban era, both on offense and defense, and how his former Crimson Tide players are closing in on $4 billion made in the NFL.

• The Crimson Tide's influence on the NFL has been immense. A full listing of Alabama's All-Pros and impact on every franchise. Also, check out Alabama's history on the annual NFL Top 100 list as voted by the players.

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