Saints vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6

John Harbaugh’s New York Giants are atop the NFC East through five weeks, and they didn’t even need a win in Week 5 to stay there.

The Giants played the Washington Commanders to a tie on Sunday, erasing a double-digit second half deficit before mistakes by both teams in overtime led to a 27-27 tie. Washington messed up the final sequence and didn’t get a field goal off, sending the Giants home with a small victory since they didn’t suffer a loss.

The tie could play a big role for New York as it looks to make the playoffs without starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee, on injured reserve).

Jameis Winston remains the New York quarterback, and he’ll take on one of his former teams in the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

Tyler Shough and the Saints pulled off an upset against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, but they’ve lost three games in a row to Las Vegas, Atlanta and Minnesota to fall to 1-4. Shough failed to throw for 100 yards in the Week 5 loss to the Vikings, but he has a nice bounce-back spot against a Giants team that is 20th in EPA/Play and 25th in yards per play allowed defensively this season.

Oddsmakers have set the Saints as slight favorites on the road as they look to snap their three-game skid.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this NFC showdown on Sunday.

Saints vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Saints -1.5 (+102)

Giants +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Saints: -115

Giants: -105

Total

45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Saints vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Saints record: 1-4

Giants record: 3-1-1

Saints vs. Giants Injury Reports

Saints Injury Report

Jordyn Tyson – IR

Travis Etienne Jr. – IR

Giants Injury Report

Tyler Nubin – questionable

Jermaine Eluemunor – questionable

Colton Hood – questionable

Jaxson Dart – IR

Brian Burns – IR

Saints vs. Giants Betting Trends

The Giants are 4-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints are 2-3 against the spread this season.

New Orleans has dropped three games in a row after their Week 2 win.

The OVER is 3-2 in the Giants’ games this season.

The OVER is 3-2 in the Saints’ games this season.

The Giants are 3-0 against the spread at home in 2026.

Saints vs. Giants Key Player to Watch

Tyler Shough, Quarterback, New Orleans Saints

Shough was getting some love as a fringe MVP candidate through the first few weeks of the season, but he’s come back to earth over the last two games, throwing two picks and just one touchdown in back-to-back losses by 10 or more points.

New Orleans is just 1-4, and the “worst-to-first” path in the NFC South looks a lot tougher with Carolina and Atlanta looking competent on the offensive side of the ball this season.

Overall, Shough has 1,299 passing yards, nine scores and five picks while adding 16 carries for 72 yards and a score on the ground. New York’s defense has been far from elite this season, but it is 14th in EPA/Pass.

The Saints need more of the Shough that we saw in Weeks 1 through 3 if they want to get back in the NFC South race.

Saints vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

New York is a perfect 3-0 against the spread at home this season, and Winston has been good enough for the Giants to win two of the three games that he’s started. In fact, since Jaxson Dart went down, New York is 3-0 against the spread, 2-0-1 straight up and has extended its lead in the NFC East.

The schedule has been fairly easy for the Giants early in the season, but the Saints are at best a borderline playoff team out of the NFC South. New Orleans has lost back-to-back games by 10 or more points, and it has one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

The Saints are 29th in EPA/Play, 31st in success rate and 26th in yards per play allowed this season, which should allow Winston and Co. to move the ball with relative ease. Jameis is prone to a bad turnover here and there, but he’s more than capable of getting the ball to his playmakers.

Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely both had huge games in the Week 5 tie with Washington, and they should find a ton of open space in a New Orleans secondary that ranks 27th in the league in EPA/Pass.

I don’t see the appeal to betting on the Saints as road favorites, even if their offense bounces back against New York. The Giants have won some high-scoring games this season, and Shough could be prone to a big turnover – or two – against a defense that is fourth in the league in interception rate.

The Giants have allowed a lot of yards, but they’ve been opportunistic when it comes to turnovers this season.

I’ll take the points as New York looks to move to 4-0 against the spread at home.

Pick: Giants +1.5 (-122 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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