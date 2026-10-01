All-Time Single Game Leaders Among Former Crimson Tide Players: Bama in the NFL Week 4

Note to our readers: The Bama in the NFL Week 4 report will be updated during and after Thursday night's game between the Steelers and Browns, with more items like the former Crimson Tide Player of the Week and game notes.

For those of you who have been following us for a while, the Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database has been keeping track for season and active leaders among former Crimson Tide players, and updating both on a weekly basis. It got us thinking a little bit about who some of the program’s all-time leaders have been.

We’ll start with games, and the most obvious one to many Alabama fans is Derrick Thomas with his seven-sack performance for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Seattle Seahawks in 1990. It’s stood the test of time and remains the NFL record.

But did you know that there have been two “perfect” games by former Crimson Tide quarterbacks? A perfect game is a passer rating of 158.3, and to achieve it a quarterback must have at least 14 pass attempts, a completion percentage topping 77.5 percent, 11.875 percent or more touchdowns per attempt, average at least 12.5 yards per attempt, and have no interceptions.

It’s been accomplished 76 times during the regular season and just four times in the postseason. Jalen Hurts had the last one of anyone on Oct. 19, 2025, when the Eagles defeated the Vikings 28-22. He was 19 of 23 for 326 yards and three touchdown passes.

The more famous one, though, was Joe Namath on Oct. 22, 1967, when he led the Jets over the Dolphins 33-14. He was 13 of 15 for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

All of the following single-game leaders are great trivia questions, but check out interceptions, passes defended and forced fumbles if you really want to stump your friends.

All-Time Single Game Leaders: Bama in the NFL Passing yards: Joe Namath, Jets vs. Colts, 1972, 496 (Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs Ravens, 469)

Passer rating: Joe Namath, Jets vs. Dolphins, 1967 and Jalen Hurts, Eagles vs. Vikings 2005, 158.3*

Passing TDs: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs. Ravens 2022 and Joe Namath, Jets vs. Colts 1972, 6 (Jalen Hurts three times, 4)



Rushing yards: Shaun Alexander, Seahawks vs. Raiders 2011, 266 (Derrick Henry, Titans vs. Texans 2021, 250)

Rushing TDS: Shaun Alexander three times, Derrick Henry twice and Kenyan Drake once, 4



Receptions: Najee Harris, Steelers vs. Bengals 2021; Ozzie Newsome, Browns vs. Jets 1984; Don Hudson, Packers vs. Giants 1942; 14

Receiving yards: Julio Jones, Falcons vs. Panthers, 2016, 300 (Amari Cooper, Browns vs. Texans, 265)



Touchdowns scored: Shaun Alexander, Seahawks vs. Vikings 2002, 5; (numerous players tied with 4)



Passed defended (since 1999): Dee Milliner, (Jets vs. Dolphins, Browns 2013), 5

Interceptions: Lee Roy Jordan, Cowboys vs. Bengals 1973, 3



Forced fumbles (since 1977): Ryan Anderson, Redskins vs. Eagles 2019, 3



Tackles (since 1987): C.J. Mosley, Jets vs. Saints 2021, 17 (DeMeco Ryans, Texans vs. Raiders 2006, 15)

Tackles for a loss (since 1999): Quinnen Williams, Jets vs. Dolphins 2025, 5

Sacks: Derrick Thomas, Chiefs vs. Seahawks 1990, 7*

1990: Derrick Thomas sets an NFL record with 7 sacks against the Seattle Seahawks. The record still stands 36 years later. pic.twitter.com/B3c2npnN7X — 📽️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) May 21, 2026

Bama in the NFL Week 4 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 4 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded:

Bama in the NFL Week 4 Tracker | Kristi Patrick/BamaCentral

How to Watch: Bama in the NFL Week 4 Streaming options include CBS on Paramount+, NBC on Peacock, NFL+



Thursday, Oct. 1

Steelers at Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)



Sunday, Oct. 4

• Colts vs. Commanders, at London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)



• Titans at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



• Cardinals at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



• Jaguars at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



• Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



• Cowboys at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)



• Rams at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)



• Packers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)



• Jets at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)



• Dolphins at Vikings, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)



• Broncos at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



• Chargers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



• Chiefs at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



• Lions at Panthers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)





Monday, Oct. 5

Falcons at Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Players are listed by team on both the Week 4 tracker and our active player listing. Both are updated on a regular basis.



Contact Kristi at KristiPatrick@Travelmation.net or visit www.EscapewithKristi.com | www.EscapeWithKristi.com

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

• The database includes the complete breakdown of every former Crimson Tide player in the NFL’s contract information and status, including teams, positions, jersey numbers and draft information.

• Can’t remember what team a player is on this season? Our listing of active Alabama players in the NFL is by team, status designation and position.

• Check out the unque All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL and each Alabama draft selection by year, team and position, along with AFL, expansion and supplemental picks. Plus every Crimson Tide player who has participated in a Super Bowl, those who were on a Super Bowl roster, and Alabama’s impressive collection of Super Bowl MVPs.

• A thorough look at where Alabama was considered Position U during the Nick Saban era, both on offense and defense, and how his former Crimson Tide players are closing in on $4 billion made in the NFL.

• The Crimson Tide's influence on the NFL has been immense. A full listing of Alabama's All-Pros and impact on every franchise. Also, check out Alabama's history on the annual NFL Top 100 list as voted by the players.

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