Bama in the NFL, Week 14 Tracker: 5 Biggest Receiving Performances All-Time
Jerry Jeudy's return to Denver last week may have been overshadowed by the host Broncos finding a way to pull off the 41-32 victory, but it may have been a defining NFL moment for the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout wide receiver.
In case you missed it, Jeudy caught nine passes for 235 yards including a 70-yard touchdown on Monday Night Football. Making it sweeter for the 25-year-old was that he had openly said he wanted to return to Mile High Stadium and "whip" his former team. The Broncos had traded the former first-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns during the offseason, and he's been their No.1 receiver since trading Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills earlier this season.
Not only was it a career best for Jeudy, but he set an NFL record for most receiving yards by a player against a former team (Terrell Owens, 216), and broke the Broncos defensive record most receiving yards by an opposing player. With 880 yards on 54 receptions (16.3 yards average) it put him on pace to record his first 1,000 season.
Among former Alabama players, it was the sixth-most receiving yards in an NFL game. Try and take a guess at the top five before looking:
1. Julio Jones, 300 yards
On October 2, 2016, the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver became the sixth player in NFL history to record 300 yards receiving, destroying the Carolina Panthers on 12 receptions. If you're wondering, the NFL record is 336 yards by Flipper Anderson for the Los Angeles Rams against the new Orleans Saints in 1989.
2. Amari Cooper, 265 yards
Amari Cooper set a Cleveland Browns single-game record with 265 receiving yards at the Houston Texans. It was the fourth time he'd reached the 200-yard milestone. The previous record was 261 by Josh Gordon in 2013. Cooper sat most of the fourth quarter and wanted to re-enter the game so he could go for 300.
3. Julio Jones, 259 yards
Jones set the record for the most receiving yards ever allowed by the Green Bay Packers in a game, with 259 at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football. he also didn't finish the game after suffering a hip injury.
4. Julio Jones, 253 yards
Jones had 253 yards against the Buccaneers and in the process set NFL records for most receiving yards and catches in first 90 games of career (8,649 yards, 563 receptions). Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated wrote: "Jones is like a classic car that should only be driven around at certain times, a soufflé that should only be served at certain temperatures, an indulgence to be dusted off only at times of absolute necessity. Otherwise, his talent is best preserved in bulletproof glass; something to simply be appreciated at a safe distance."
5. Don Hutson, 237 yards
Someone once described Don Hutson to me as being Jerry Rice decades before Jerry Rice was Jerry Rice. Actually, he was better. The former Crimson Tide standout led the NFL in receiving touchdowns nine times, total touchdowns seven times, won two MVPs and three title rings. He led the NFL in a major offensive statistical category 33 times, seven more times than the next closest player, Jim Brown. On Nov. 21, 1943, he had a career-high 237 receiving yards against the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field.
NFL Week 14 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 14 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week
Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Detroit Lions (11-1): The Lions have won 10 consecutive games, the longest active winning streak in the NFL and tied for the longest winning streak in franchise history (1934). They also have the top two offenses in the NFC, with Detroit averaging 395.2 yards per game, and Green Bay 382.8, so the key guys to watch may be on the defensive side with safeties Brian Branch and Xavier McKinney trying to stop the likes of running backs Josh Jacobs and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Best Matchup
Jalen Hurts vs. Bryce Young: Things are clicking for Young, who last week had a career-high 26 completions and a season-high 298 passing yards with two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) in the overtime loss to Tampa Bay. He's aiming to be interception-free for the fourth straight game. Meanwhile, Hurts has the Eagles (10-2) in place for another playoff run. He has 24 career games with both a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown, including seven this season. Only Cam Newton (31 games) and Josh Allen (25) have had more during their first five seasons.
Bama in the NFL: Week 14 Notes
- Remember how we had Tua Tagovailoa listed as the best matchup last week? The Miami Dolphins quarterback was 37 of 46 (80.4 percent) for 365 yards and two touchdowns for a 114.2 passer rating at Green Bay. This week the Dolphins are home against the Jets.
- Najee Harris is the first player in Steelers history with 1,000+ scrimmage yards in each of his first four career seasons ... Meanwhile, Jacobs has at least 100 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in each of his five career games played on Thursdays. He can become the first player in NFL history to do so in six consecutive Thursday games.
- Lost with the scary hit and concussion suffered by Trevor Lawrence last week, was Mac Jones coming off the bench and nearly leading the Jaguars to a comeback win against the Texans. He completed 20 of 32 attempts (62.5 pct.) for 235 yards and two touchdowns, without having an interception. He finished with a 105.6 rating. With the Jaguars just 2-10, there's no reaeson to rush Lawrence back, which could be huge for Jones' future.
- An additional note about Jeudy's performance against Denver, the Broncos raised a lot of eyebrows by not having Patrick Surtain II focus on trying to stop or limit the wide receiver, or make a cahnge in the secondary. "We were going to match Pat and then the simple slot moving him to the other side. We have to be able to handle that," head coach Sean Payton said in his postgame press conference. "I'm sure we will look at the tape. We always ask it of the players. When we come back, the same as the coaches, how would we play that game if we played it again? I think that is coaching. It is us always making sure we put our guys in the best position. Again, we made enough plays." With starter Riley Moss out, the player who struggled the most in the Broncos secondary was none-other than Levi Wallace.
How to Watch: NFL Schedule Week 14
Thursday's Games
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 7:15 p.m. CT (Prime Video)
Sunday's Games
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, noon (CBS)
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, noon (Fox)
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants, noon (Fox)
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles, noon (Fox)
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, noon (CBS)
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, noon (CBS)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, noon (CBS)
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday's Game
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Bye Week: Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders