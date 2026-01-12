A.J. Brown Did Not Speak to the Media After Eagles Wild-Card Loss to 49ers
A.J. Brown did not wish to speak to the media after the Philadelphia Eagles lost in the wild-card round to the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, the Eagles wide receiver said his goodbyes to some teammates and exited the locker room without talking to the press.
Brown was targeted seven times in the 23-19 loss and caught three passes for 25 yards. Brown had three drops, including one on the Eagles final drive of the game when Jalen Hurts went to him on third-and-five. The Eagles were able to pick up a first down on the next play and keep the drive going so it turned out to be inconsequential, if not unclutch.
Brown also got into a heated confrontation on the sideline with head coach Nick Sirianni during the game.
This was Brown's fourth season with the Eagles after he was traded from the Titans in 2022. He had 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, but was often critical of his role in the offense. He had a meeting with the team owner and did some cryptic stuff on social media. He also met with his quarterback and running back, but couldn't recall that.
And then everyone wondered why the team didn't trade him at the deadline.
Dropping passes in a playoff loss and then avoiding the media won't earn him much sympathy after all that.