Legendary Alabama Wide Receiver Retiring from NFL
Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper announced his retirement from the NFL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Cooper signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders just 10 days ago, but according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 31-year-old was struggling in practice. The Raiders play their first game of the 2025-26 NFL regular season on Sunday.
Cooper played in the NFL for 10 years, accumulating 711 receptions for 10,033 career yards and 64 touchdowns. He collected five Pro Bowl nods along the way.
He was selected fourth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Raiders when they were in Oakland. He played there for the first three full years of his career before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys six games into the 2018 season.
Cooper played with the Cowboys from the middle of 2018 to 2021, as he was traded to the Cleveland Browns before the 2022-23 season. He had one of the best seasons of his illustrious career in 2023-24 as he earned his fifth trip to the Pro Bowl. On Dec. 24, 2023, against the Houston Texans, he set a franchise record of 265 receiving yards while recording 11 receptions and two touchdowns.
He played two full seasons in Cleveland before being traded to the Buffalo Bills six games into 2024-25. But despite not having a true WR1 in Buffalo, Cooper only played 46 percent of the snaps. For reference, 77 was previously his lowest snap count percentage (2021).
Cooper played at Alabama from 2012-14, helping lead UA to win the 2013 BCS National Championship Game. In his final season with the Crimson Tide, he led the FBS in receptions (124) and he was on top of the SEC in receiving yards (1,727) and touchdowns (16). This led him to become a Heisman Trophy finalist, a Unanimous All-American and he was crowned the winner of the Fred Biletnikoff Award and Paul Warfield Trophy.
Cooper's 228 receptions, 3,463 yards and 31 touchdowns in his collegiate career are all second in Alabama history behind DeVonta Smith.
