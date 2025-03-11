Report: Former Alabama Star Najee Harris Signs with Los Angeles Chargers
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Najee Harris has reached a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Harris was taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has spent his first four years in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers, eclipsing 1000 yards rushing each season.
The contract is reportedly a one-year deal worth up to $9.25 million. The exact structure of the deal, especially in terms of bonuses and incentives, is not yet known.
The Chargers finished second in the AFC West in 2024, losing in the wild card round to the Houston Texans. Free agency has not been kind to Los Angeles up to this point. The Chargers have lost players such as Joshua Palmer, Joey Bosa and Gus Edwards among others. Besides Harris, the only other player the Chargers have added was Harris’ teammate in Pittsburgh, Donte Jackson.
The addition of Harris gives the team much needed help at the running back position. JK Dobbins is a free agent and has not decided yet where he will be playing in 2025. Gus Edwards has been released by the team, leaving Hassan Haskins as the next man up on the depth chart. Second year running back, Kimani Vidal, is on the roster too.
Harris has been one of the more underrated, yet most consistent running backs since his career began. Averaging over 1000 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns per season, the Chargers will finally have their guy to fill the void that Austin Ekeler left a season ago. It is worth noting that the Chargers have not had a 1000-yard rusher since Melvin Gordon in 2017.
In his time at Alabama, Harris finished fifth in Heisman voting in 2020 and was a unanimous All-American that year as well. He finished his collegiate career as Alabama’s all time leading rusher in yards and touchdowns. He won two national championships as a member of the Crimson Tide.