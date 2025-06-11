Six Former Alabama Standouts Land on Top 50 NFLPA Player Sales List
Every year, there's a debate about which college football program produces the most players at a certain position. And while those arguments always get heated, there's one that is perhaps no contest––The University of Alabama holds the title of NFLU.
Last year was the eighth consecutive season that Alabama topped the league with the most active players. The Crimson Tide also placed the most active NFL players on season-opening rosters in 2018 (44), 2019 (56), 2020 (53), 2021 (54), 2022 (58) and 2023 (57), and was tied for the league lead in 2017.
Many of these former Alabama standouts thrived in the NFL this past season and it reflected in the hands of the fans. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were among the NFLPA’s Year-End Top 50 Player Sales List.
Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP who topped the NFL in this accolade last year, finished third on this season's list. Gibbs followed at No. 20 and was the third-highest running back behind San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey and Eagles' Saquon Barkley, who was No. 1 overall on the list.
Surtain, who was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, landed at No. 26, while former Heisman Trophy winners Smith and Henry went back-to-back at No. 29 and No. 30 respectively. Tagovailoa was the last Alabama player on the list but cracked the top-40 as he was placed at No. 38.
"These rankings go beyond jersey sales, covering a wide range of product categories including apparel, bobbleheads, accessories, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, drinkware and more," the NFLPA wrote in a press release. "These are the only verified rankings based on officially licensed NFL player products sold through both online and in-store retail channels, as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees."
NFLPA Year-End Top 50 Player Sales List
- Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
- C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
- Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
- Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
- Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
- Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
- Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
- Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears
- Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
- T.J. Watt, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
- Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
- Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos
- Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
- Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders
- A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
- Pat Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos
- George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
- Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets
- DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
- Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens
- Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
- Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots
- Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
- Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
- DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
- Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers
- Russell Wilson, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
- Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
- Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
- Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
- J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
- Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, New York Jets
