Six Former Alabama Standouts Land on Top 50 NFLPA Player Sales List

Jalen Hurts, Jahmyr Gibbs, Pat Surtain II, DeVonta Smith, Derrick Henry and Tua Tagovailoa are among those who had the most officially licensed products sold.

Hunter De Siver

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate their touchdown connection against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate their touchdown connection against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Every year, there's a debate about which college football program produces the most players at a certain position. And while those arguments always get heated, there's one that is perhaps no contest––The University of Alabama holds the title of NFLU.

Last year was the eighth consecutive season that Alabama topped the league with the most active players. The Crimson Tide also placed the most active NFL players on season-opening rosters in 2018 (44), 2019 (56), 2020 (53), 2021 (54), 2022 (58) and 2023 (57), and was tied for the league lead in 2017.

Many of these former Alabama standouts thrived in the NFL this past season and it reflected in the hands of the fans. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were among the NFLPA’s Year-End Top 50 Player Sales List.

Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP who topped the NFL in this accolade last year, finished third on this season's list. Gibbs followed at No. 20 and was the third-highest running back behind San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey and Eagles' Saquon Barkley, who was No. 1 overall on the list.

Surtain, who was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, landed at No. 26, while former Heisman Trophy winners Smith and Henry went back-to-back at No. 29 and No. 30 respectively. Tagovailoa was the last Alabama player on the list but cracked the top-40 as he was placed at No. 38.

"These rankings go beyond jersey sales, covering a wide range of product categories including apparel, bobbleheads, accessories, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, drinkware and more," the NFLPA wrote in a press release. "These are the only verified rankings based on officially licensed NFL player products sold through both online and in-store retail channels, as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees."

NFLPA Year-End Top 50 Player Sales List

  1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
  2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
  4. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
  5. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
  6. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
  7. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
  9. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys
  10. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
  11. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
  12. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
  13. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears
  14. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
  15. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
  16. T.J. Watt, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers
  17. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
  18. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
  19. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
  20. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
  21. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos
  22. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
  23. Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders
  24. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
  25. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
  26. Pat Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos
  27. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
  28. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets
  29. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
  30. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens
  31. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
  32. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots
  33. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
  34. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
  35. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  36. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
  37. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
  38. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
  39. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  40. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers
  41. Russell Wilson, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
  42. Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
  43. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
  44. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
  45. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
  46. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
  47. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
  48. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings
  49. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
  50. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, New York Jets

