Will Anderson Jr. Ran an Unbelievable Distance to Sack Josh Allen During Texans-Bills
Will Anderson would walk a thousand miles if he could just sack Josh Allen.
The Texans linebacker was a menace on Thursday Night Football as the Texans hosted the Bills to kick off Week 12. Anderson hit Allen hard in the first quarter and left him writhing in pain on the NRG Stadium floor with a turf burn. Then in the third quarter he traveled a great distance to sack Allen.
According to Next Gen Stats, Anderson traveled nearly 52 yards to sack Allen. If that sounds unusual, that's because it is. No one has ran around that much before taking down a quarterback in more than two years.
The sack cost the Bills 18 yards and they punted on the next play.
Look, we know all know a football field is 100 yards. Ray Davis traveled 113 yards on his kickoff return touchdown. It really puts running 50 yards for a sack in perspective.
It was an impressive performance by the Texans' defense as they sacked Allen four times and created two turnovers through the end of the third quarter as they kept the reigning NFL MVP in check and took a lead into the fourth.