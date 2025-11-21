SI

Will Anderson Jr. Ran an Unbelievable Distance to Sack Josh Allen During Texans-Bills

The Texans’ star pass rusher ran half the football field to sack Josh Allen.

Stephen Douglas

Will Anderson celebrating one of his multiple sacks of Josh Allen on Thursday. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Will Anderson would walk a thousand miles if he could just sack Josh Allen.

The Texans linebacker was a menace on Thursday Night Football as the Texans hosted the Bills to kick off Week 12. Anderson hit Allen hard in the first quarter and left him writhing in pain on the NRG Stadium floor with a turf burn. Then in the third quarter he traveled a great distance to sack Allen.

According to Next Gen Stats, Anderson traveled nearly 52 yards to sack Allen. If that sounds unusual, that's because it is. No one has ran around that much before taking down a quarterback in more than two years.

The sack cost the Bills 18 yards and they punted on the next play.

Look, we know all know a football field is 100 yards. Ray Davis traveled 113 yards on his kickoff return touchdown. It really puts running 50 yards for a sack in perspective.

It was an impressive performance by the Texans' defense as they sacked Allen four times and created two turnovers through the end of the third quarter as they kept the reigning NFL MVP in check and took a lead into the fourth.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

