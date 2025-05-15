Bama Central

When Will Alabama's 2025 Draft Class Go Head-to-Head Next Season?

The NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night and the Crimson Tide rookies are set to face each other.

Hunter De Siver

Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13) celebrates after a play against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Every year, there's a debate about which college football program produces the most players at a certain position.

And while those arguments always get heated, there's one that is perhaps no contest. The University of Alabama holds the title of NFLU.

Last year was the eighth consecutive season that Alabama topped the league with the most active players. The Crimson Tide also placed the most active NFL players on season-opening rosters in 2018 (44), 2019 (56), 2020 (53), 2021 (54), 2022 (58) and 2023 (57), and was tied for the league lead in 2017.

Alabama had seven players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft a couple of weeks ago and has two more players currently signed to rosters as undrafted free agents. Here's a look at each of them along with their new team and draft pick.

Alabama Crimson Tide 2025 NFL Draft Class

  • Tyler Booker, offensive guard, Dallas Cowboys, No. 12
  • Jihaad Campbell, linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles, No. 31
  • Jalen Milroe, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks, No. 92
  • Malachi Moore, safety, New York Jets, No. 130
  • Que Robinson, edge rusher, Denver Broncos, No. 134
  • Robbie Ouzts, fullback, Seattle Seahawks, No. 175
  • Tim Smith, defensive lineman, Indianapolis Colts, No. 190
  • James Burnip, punter, New Orleans Saints, Undrafted
  • CJ Dippre, tight end, New England Patriots, Undrafted

The 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night, Here's when the Alabama rookies will face each other in different uniforms.

Week 1:

  • Tyler Booker at Jihaad Campbell (Thursday Night Football)

Week 2:

  • Que Robinson at Tim Smith

Week 3:

  • James Burnip at Jalen Milroe and Robbie Ouzts

Week 5:

  • Tyler Booker at Malachi Moore
  • Que Robinson at Jihaad Campbell

Week 6:

  • Malachi Moore at Que Robinson (London)
  • CJ Dippre at James Burnip

Week 8:

  • Tyler Booker at Que Robinson

Week 11:

  • Malachi Moore at CJ Dippre (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12:

  • Jihaad Campbell at Tyler Booker

Week 15:

  • Tim Smith at Jalen Milroe and Robbie Ouzts

Week 16:

  • Malachi Moore at James Burnip

Week 17:

  • CJ Dippre at Malachi Moore

In total, there are 13 games between Alabama rookies in 11 weeks.

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

