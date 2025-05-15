When Will Alabama's 2025 Draft Class Go Head-to-Head Next Season?
Every year, there's a debate about which college football program produces the most players at a certain position.
And while those arguments always get heated, there's one that is perhaps no contest. The University of Alabama holds the title of NFLU.
Last year was the eighth consecutive season that Alabama topped the league with the most active players. The Crimson Tide also placed the most active NFL players on season-opening rosters in 2018 (44), 2019 (56), 2020 (53), 2021 (54), 2022 (58) and 2023 (57), and was tied for the league lead in 2017.
Alabama had seven players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft a couple of weeks ago and has two more players currently signed to rosters as undrafted free agents. Here's a look at each of them along with their new team and draft pick.
Alabama Crimson Tide 2025 NFL Draft Class
- Tyler Booker, offensive guard, Dallas Cowboys, No. 12
- Jihaad Campbell, linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles, No. 31
- Jalen Milroe, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks, No. 92
- Malachi Moore, safety, New York Jets, No. 130
- Que Robinson, edge rusher, Denver Broncos, No. 134
- Robbie Ouzts, fullback, Seattle Seahawks, No. 175
- Tim Smith, defensive lineman, Indianapolis Colts, No. 190
- James Burnip, punter, New Orleans Saints, Undrafted
- CJ Dippre, tight end, New England Patriots, Undrafted
The 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night, Here's when the Alabama rookies will face each other in different uniforms.
Week 1:
- Tyler Booker at Jihaad Campbell (Thursday Night Football)
Week 2:
- Que Robinson at Tim Smith
Week 3:
- James Burnip at Jalen Milroe and Robbie Ouzts
Week 5:
- Tyler Booker at Malachi Moore
- Que Robinson at Jihaad Campbell
Week 6:
- Malachi Moore at Que Robinson (London)
- CJ Dippre at James Burnip
Week 8:
- Tyler Booker at Que Robinson
Week 11:
- Malachi Moore at CJ Dippre (Thursday Night Football)
Week 12:
- Jihaad Campbell at Tyler Booker
Week 15:
- Tim Smith at Jalen Milroe and Robbie Ouzts
Week 16:
- Malachi Moore at James Burnip
Week 17:
- CJ Dippre at Malachi Moore
In total, there are 13 games between Alabama rookies in 11 weeks.
