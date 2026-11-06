Which Crimson Tide Players to Watch on the Trade Deadline and Derrick Henry's Chase: Bama in the NFL Week 9

Derrick Henry didn’t score a touchdown Thursday night. That, and moving up to seventh on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with 13,707 yards, might have been the biggest news for the Baltimore Ravens stemming from their 33-10 home loss to Jacksonville.

When you’re so good and have scored 136, not reaching the end zone seems more out of the ordinary for the former Alabama running back.

With the Jaguars able to focus on stopping the bulldozer in the backfield due to quarterback Lamar Jackson out with a thumb injury, and reserve Tyler Huntley out for the season with toe issue, the only touchdown the Jaguars yielded came on a 65-yard Justice Hill run late in the fourth quarter long after the outcome had been decided.

The Ravens even did direct snaps to Henry with little success as Jacksonville’s defensive strategy seemed to be “Where’s 22?” He finished with 57 yards on 17 carries en route to their fourth straight loss

With respect to the Jaguars, who at 6-2 have a huge lead in the AFC South and might be the best team that not enough people are talking about, it’s a shame because Henry’s on the doorstep of so much.

In addition to moving up to seventh in career rushing — ahead of LaDanian Tomlinson with 13,684, with Curtis Martin sixth at 14,101) — Henry needs just one touchdown to surpass Marshall Faulk (136 touchdowns) for the fourth-most TDs by a running back in NFL history. Only The three ahead of him will be Emmitt Smith (175), Tomlinson (162) and Marcus Allen (145).

With 822 career points needs just four more to set the Alabama for total points scored by a former Crimson Tide player in the NFL. Don Hutson, who was twice named the league’s MVP, and was an eight-time All-Pro at wide receiver, holds the mark with 825 points scored. He had 99 receiving touchdowns and three rushing, but he also played both ways as a safety and kicked for the Green Bay Packers for roughly half his 11-year career.

Henry needs three touchdowns to have the most seasons with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in NFL history. Tomlinson holds the record with nine from 2001-09.

He’s fourth in career games with a touchdown with 89. He’s behind just Smith (123), Allen (106) and Tomlinson (100).

He’s third in career touchdowns with 130, and is closing in on Smith (164) and Tomlinson (145).

To try and salvage its season Baltimore traded for Jacoby Brissett on Friday — the deal is reportedly for a 2027 NFL Draft fourth-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick while also obtaining a 2027 fifth-round selection and money — to try and salvage their season. At 4-5, the Ravens is still in the playoff hunt even though every other team in the AFC North is above .500.

But they don’t need the 33-year-old quarterback to be the workhorse and carry the team to the postseason. The Ravans already have that in Henry (which means you can probably ignore any trade speculation out there), they just need Brissett to do enough to keep defenses honest until he can grow into the role and get the offense down.

The other thing to take note of with Henry is his place in history. Every other running back mentioned here, along with Hutson, is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Even though he's still 4,000-plus yards away from becoming the all-time rushing king (Smith, 18,355 yards), Henry's been a generational talent who will have a place in Canton after he eventually stops playing.

Bama in the NFL Trading Deadline

The trading deadline is 4 p.m. ET and mentioned last week that there are rumors swirling that the Eagles are weighing interest in offensive lineman Landon Dickerson. Two other former Crimson Tide players to keep an eye on are wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Calvin Ridley.

Jeudy is with the Browns, who haven’t been able to take advantage of his skillset. Cleveland is 5-3, but he’s fourth in team targets with just 24, with 16 receptions for 171 yards no touchdowns. If another team offers a decent draft pick for him, look for the Browns to deal him.

The Titans are 1-7 and in total rebuild mode. Ridley has just six catches for 91 yards. He took a reduction off base salary/cap hit to stay with the team for the 2026 season in exchange for more money up front, but he still has another season on his $92 million deal. If a team offers a draft pick, expect Tennessee to jump on it.

Meanwhile, don’t be looking for any former Alabama quarterbacks to get traded. There’s been some speculation about Tua Tagovailoa, but Michael Penix Jr. has been struggling and the Falcons are still very much in the playoff chase in the lowly NFC South. Granted, Atlanta has added Andy Dalton to the quarterback room, but Tagovailoa has a one-year $1.2 million deal. If another team is interested in him it can just wait a few months and get him without giving up anything in exchange.

Mac Jones is also set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, and general manager John Lynch told reporters this week that San Francisco is "very comfortable with keeping Mac" for the postseason, only that they might move him if an offer made "too much sense."

Bama in the NFL Player of the Week Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions: 23 carries for 153 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 15 yards. He also did it against the Vikings, who have had one of the best defenses in the league this season.



Honorable mentions:

Quinnen Williams, DT, Cowboys: Seven tackles including two for a loss, two sacks and two hurries.

Jordan Battle, S, Bengals, 12 tackles including nine solo, and two passes defended.

Bama in the NFL Statistical Leaders SEASON

Category, Name, Team, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Bryce Young 1,912 (Jalen Hurts 933)

Passer rating: Bryce Young 89.1 (Jalen Hurts 84.7)

Passing TDs: Bryce Young 13 (Jalen Hurts 8)



Rushing yards: Jahmyr Gibbs 773 (Derrick Henry 689)

Rushing TDS: Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs, 8



Receptions: Jahmyr Gibbs 34 (Jaylen Waddle 29)

Receiving yards: Jameson Williams 437 (DeVonta Smith 310)



Touchdowns scored: Jahmyr Gibbs 10* (Derrick Henry 9)

Total Points: Will Reichard 64 (Jahmyr Gibbs 60)



Passed defended: Marlon Humphrey 9 (Jordan Battle and Kool-Aid McKinstry 6)

Interceptions: Jordan Battle, Xavier McKinney, 3*

Forced fumbles: Dallas Turner 2 (numerous players tied at 1)

Tackles: Mack Wilson 56 (Jordan Battle and Jihaad Campbell 49

Tackles for a loss: Quinnen Williams 11*, (Will Anderson Jr. 10*

Sacks: Will Anderson Jr. 7.5* (Dallas Turner 6)



CAREER

Category, Name, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Jalen Hurts 18,824 (Tua Tagovailoa 18,200)

Passer rating: Tua Tagovailoa 96.2 (Jalen Hurts 93.8)

Passing TDs: Tua Tagovailoa 120 (Jalen Hurts 118)



Rushing yards: Derrick Henry 13,707* (Josh Jacobs 7,878)

Rushing TDs: Derrick Henry 129* (Josh Jacobs 75)



Receptions: DeVonta Smith and Calvin Ridley 411

Receiving yards: Calvin Ridley 5,759 (Jaylen Waddle 5,354)



Touchdowns scored: Derrick Henry 136* (Josh Jacobs 79)

Total points: Derrick Henry 822 (Josh Jacobs 474)



Passes defended: Marlon Humphrey 113 (Trevon Diggs and Minkah Fitzpatrick 63)

Interceptions: Marlon Humphrey 23 (Minkah Fitzpatrick and Xavier McKinney 22)

Forced fumbles: Marlon Humphrey 18 (Quinnen Williams 9)

Tackles (combined): Minkah Fitzpatrick 735 (Marlon Humphrey 533)

Tackles for a loss: Quinnen Williams 73 (Jonathan Allen 71)

Sacks: Jonathan Allen 48.5 (Quinnen Williams 46.5)

Bama in the NFL Week 9 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 9 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded:

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Bama in the NFL: Week 9 | Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Bama in the NFL Game of the Week

Green Bay (5-3) at New England (5-3) has the feel of a big game as both teams are squarely on the playoff bubble. They’re also both two games out of first place in their respective divisions, although in the Packers’ case that means last in the brutal NFC North. Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney are on the Packers, while Christian Barmore and Cameron Latu play for the Patriots.

Bama in the NFL Key Matchup of the Week

Even though the Panthers are home, if Carolina (3-4) is going to have a chance to beat Denver (6-2) the passing game is going have a good day. Look for the Broncos to frequently put Patrick Surtain II on Bryce Young’s favorite target, Tetairoa McMillan. For more, Denver Broncos On SI breaks it down. Of course, it’s also a matchup against former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Who finished his career at Oregon.

Here’s a statistic from the NFL to keep in the back of your head: The Broncos have won 15 consecutive regular season games that have been decided by one score, tied with the 2008-09 Indianapolis Colts for the longest such streak in NFL history.

Bama in the NFL Trivia Question of the Week

Among former Crimson Tide players in the NFL who has the longest active streak of consecutive starts?

See below for answer

How to Watch: Bama in the NFL Week 9 Streaming options include CBS on Paramount+, NBC on Peacock, NFL+



Thursday, Nov. 5

Jaguars at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)



Sunday, Nov. 8

Bengals vs. Falcons, at Madrid, Spain, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Jets at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Browns at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Broncos at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cowboys at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Lions at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Rams at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Raiders at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Texans at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Packers at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Buccaneers at Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Monday, Nov. 9

Bills at Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Byes: Pittsburgh, Tennessee

Bama In the NFL Week 9 Notes

Young went over 10,000 career passing yards last week and is at 10,212. The two players immediately ahead of him on the active list are Gardner Minshew II, who was on his way to Alabama when Mike Leach talked him into diverting to Washington State to be his starter, and Jones (12,741). The quarterback behind You? Nix (9,199).

While we’re on the subject of active NFL leaders, Ridley and DeVonta Smith are tied in receptions at 411, while Waddle is right behind them at 402. Jeudy has 367. Ridley is way out in receiving yards, though, with 5,769. He’s in the top 10 of active players in yards per catch at 14.0, with Jeudy 14th at 13.8,

We did the Henry record chase, here it is for Gibbs this week: The Lions running back leads the NFL with 59 scrimmage touchdowns (47 rushing, 12 receiving), and is second with 6,087 scrimmage yards (4,353 rushing, 1,734 receiving) since entering the NFL in 2023. This season, Gibbs leads the NFL with 1,058 scrimmage yards (773 rushing, 285 receiving). With his next touchdown he’ll become the third player with at least 60 touchdowns in his first four seasons in NFL history, joining Terrell Davis (61) and Tomlinson (60). He needs three to set the NFL record.

Keep an eye on Texans linebacker Henry To’oTo’o coming off a bye. In his last game he had a season-high 10 tackles, including two for a loss and a half-sack. The last time he played the Chargers he notched 12 tackles, including one for a loss.

Bama in the NFL Trivia Answer

Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson with147 consecutive starts. The streak extends back to 2017 and with five different teams.

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

• The database includes the complete breakdown of every former Crimson Tide player in the NFL’s contract information and status, including teams, positions, jersey numbers and draft information.

• Can’t remember what team a player is on this season? Our listing of active Alabama players in the NFL is by team, status designation and position.

• Check out the unque All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL and each Alabama draft selection by year, team and position, along with AFL, expansion and supplemental picks. Plus every Crimson Tide player who has participated in a Super Bowl, those who were on a Super Bowl roster, and Alabama’s impressive collection of Super Bowl MVPs.

• A thorough look at where Alabama was considered Position U during the Nick Saban era, both on offense and defense, and how his former Crimson Tide players are closing in on $4 billion made in the NFL.

• The Crimson Tide's influence on the NFL has been immense. A full listing of Alabama's All-Pros and impact on every franchise. Also, check out Alabama's history on the annual NFL Top 100 list as voted by the players.

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